GRAPEVINE, Texas, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Biorisk Advisory Council® (GBAC) STAR™ accreditation, the gold standard for prepared facilities. Under the guidance of GBAC, a Division of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, The Trade Group has implemented the most stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention in its facility.
As the cleaning industry's only outbreak prevention, response and recovery accreditation, GBAC STAR™ helps organizations establish protocols and procedures, offer expert-led training, and assess a facility's readiness for biorisk situations. The program verifies that The Trade Group implements best practices to prepare for, respond to and recover from outbreaks and pandemics.
"GBAC STAR accreditation empowers facility owners and managers to assure workers, customers and key stakeholders that they have proven systems in place to maintain clean and healthy environments," said GBAC Executive Director Patricia Olinger. "By taking this important step to pursue GBAC STAR, The Trade Group has received third-party validation that it follows strict protocols for biorisk situations, thereby demonstrating its preparedness and commitment to operating safely."
To achieve GBAC STAR™ accreditation, The Trade Group was required to demonstrate compliance with the program's 20 core elements, ranging from standard operating procedures and risk assessment strategies to personal protective equipment and emergency preparedness and response measures. Learn more about GBAC STAR accreditation at http://www.gbac.org.
About The Trade Group
The Trade Group is an award-winning, full-service event marketing and creative design firm specializing in trade shows, esports events and activations, corporate events, brand activations, corporate interiors, retail merchandising, commercial graphics and experiential solutions. Since 1986, the company's team of live event, design and engineering experts has helped thousands of clients amplify their brands and successfully navigate a wide range of events and experiences. Clients rely on The Trade Group for: event ideation, creation and production; esports expertise; exhibit design and fabrication; graphic design and production; strategic marketing solutions; technology integration and more.
About GBAC, a Division of ISSA
Composed of international leaders in the field of microbial-pathogenic threat analysis, mitigation, response and recovery, the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC), a Division of ISSA, provides training, guidance, accreditation, certification, crisis management assistance and leadership to government, commercial and private entities looking to mitigate, quickly address and/or recover from biological threats and real-time crises. The organization's services include biorisk management program assessment and training, Forensic Restoration® response and remediation, the GBAC STAR™ facility accreditation program, training and certification of individuals and consulting for building owners and facility managers. For more information, visit http://www.gbac.org.
About ISSA
With more than 9,300 members—including distributors, manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, wholesalers, building service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners and associated service members—ISSA is the world's leading trade association for the cleaning industry. The association is committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment and an improved bottom line. Headquartered in Northbrook, Ill., USA, the association has regional offices in Mainz, Germany; Whitby, Canada; Parramatta, Australia; Seoul, South Korea; and Shanghai, China. For more information about ISSA, visit http://www.issa.com or call 800-225-4772 (North America) or 847-982-0800.
