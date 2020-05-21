FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- May 18th through 21st marks ECRM's Healthy Living/Vitamin and Nutrition Program. The Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM) Conference is a large-scale networking event ideal for matching established and up-and-coming brands with future retailers. An up-and-coming brand in the sports nutrition industry, Virtūs Nutrition has a history of performing well at events where they are able to showcase their high-quality products. But this May's ECRM will be an important event in the world of business to business retail because the whole of the conference will be conducted entirely online.
Participating in ECRM's virtual conference shows that Virtūs is able to adapt and change with the retail market. As public safety prioritizes a new world of remote access buyer meetings and product demos, it also boosts visibility for brands who have a record of e-commerce literacy. Buying habits have changed, and supplement sales through e-commerce platforms are outperforming brick and mortar sales daily. Though competition among online supplement retailers is particularly fierce, Virtūs Nutrition has a strong customer base, and has recently expanded to sell across a wider range of major e-commerce websites.
Virtūs says that their unique formulas, attention to product quality, and ingredient synergy has made them popular across e-commerce websites like Amazon.com. Two of Virtūs best-selling products are their recovery formula, Ri-ˈkə-və-rē (recovery), and pre-workout formula, Kronos™. Ri-ˈkə-və-rē stands out in a saturated field of sports recovery products because of its ingredient composition.
A major advantage of online selling is that customers are able to read real-time reviews. Reviews have shown to be across the board as effective, or more effective than advertising when it comes to swaying customer opinion. Virtūs has found that once customers try their products, they are often repeat buyers.
This May's unprecedented virtual ECRM program provides companies of all sizes with an opportunity to network from anywhere in the world while demonstrating their ability to evolve and prosper in the new face of the trade show platform.
Today, Tech Literacy is a necessity for every type of business, and the type of remote relationship-building employed with May's ECRM conference could give future brands a look into the new face of retail marketing. Virtūs will be showcasing their health and fitness products in the fast-pace digital timeslots of ECRM's May program on Healthy Living/Vitamin and Nutrition, May 18th through May 21st.
