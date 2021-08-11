WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Event organizers of the Delaware Beer Fest Charity Tasting Experience today announced that breweries, distilleries, and wineries have come together for an amazing tasting experience at the Bellefonte Brewing Company Brandywine and surrounding area grounds.
Join us on Saturday, October 9th, 2021, for the Delaware Beer Fest Charity Tasting Experience benefitting the Trauma Survivors Foundation! Enjoy DJ & live entertainment while enjoying an exclusive experience at the Bellefonte Brewing Company Brandywine.
Enjoy the changing colors of the leaves while sipping distinguished wines, craft beers, craft cocktails and spirits selections while enjoying great live entertainment and enjoying a variety of food options. "Fundraising efforts have been challenging during these unprecedented times, but hopefully this socially responsible event will bring people together and raise money for people dealing with trauma related issues and our Healthcare Workers," says The Trauma Survivors Foundation CEO, Dennis Carradin.
Bellefonte Brewing Company, Southern Glazer's Wines & Spirts, Breakthru Beverage, Standard Distributing, Big Oyster Brewery and Brewsing Banter have partnered with the Trauma Survivors Foundation to bring Delaware this one-of-a-kind event.
Proceeds will benefit The Trauma Survivors Foundation's Hospital Heroes Food Drive. The Trauma Survivors Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization incorporated in the State of Delaware. The mission of the Hospital Heroes Food Drive is to show Frontline Workers that we, the community they are caring for, supports and cares for them through the simple act of providing them with a prepared meal to help sustain them through the day. To complete this mission, we are partnering with local restaurants to deliver quality food directly to Hospitals, Urgent Cares, Testing Centers, Treatment Centers, Nursing Facilities, and First Responder Stations. We have delivered nearly 25,000 meals to over 60 locations in Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and Maryland.
For additional information, please visit http://www.DelawareBeerFest.com or http://www.TheTraumaSurvivorsFoundation.org.
For more information, contact DennisC@thetraumasurvivorsfoundation.com
Media Contact
Dennis Carradin, The Trauma Survivors Foundation, +1 (302) 275-7825, DennisC@thetraumasurvivorsfoundation.com
SOURCE The Trauma Survivors Foundation