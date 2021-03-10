NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amit Paley, CEO and Executive Director of The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning (LGBTQ) young people, was named today by the World Economic Forum as one of it Young Global Leaders.
The Forum of Young Global Leaders identifies the world's most promising leaders under the age of 40 - people driving innovation for positive change across civil society, arts, culture, government, and business. The 2021 YGL class includes 112 leaders from across industries and around the globe selected from thousands of candidates who were publicly nominated.
"I am honored to be named a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum and to be given the opportunity to promote LGBTQ youth mental health and suicide prevention around the globe," said Paley. "Mental health challenges do not discriminate by borders, and we must protect LGBTQ youth from violence, discrimination, and conversion therapy wherever it occurs. I look forward to partnering with this group of diverse and dynamic leaders to advance social justice and equality, raise understanding, and save more young LGBTQ lives."
The Trevor Project estimates that more than 1.8 million LGBTQ young people seriously consider suicide each year in the U.S. alone. To scale The Trevor Project's operations and grow its impact, the organization under Paley's leadership is continuing to innovate its crisis services and make strategic investments in its staff, technology, and infrastructure. According to The Trevor Project's strategic plan, the organization is also exploring how it can expand its crisis services internationally and/or in new languages.
About The Trevor Project
The Trevor Project is the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning (LGBTQ) young people. The Trevor Project offers a suite of 24/7 crisis intervention and suicide prevention programs, including TrevorLifeline, TrevorText, and TrevorChat as well as the world's largest safe space social networking site for LGBTQ youth, TrevorSpace. Trevor also operates an education program with resources for youth-serving adults and organizations, an advocacy department fighting for pro-LGBTQ legislation and against anti-LGBTQ rhetoric/policy positions, and a research team to discover the most effective means to help young LGBTQ people in crisis and end suicide.
If you or someone you know is feeling hopeless or suicidal, our trained crisis counselors are available 24/7 at 1-866-488-7386 via chat http://www.TheTrevorProject.org/Help, or by texting START to 678-678.
Media Contact
Rob Todaro, The Trevor Project, 212-695-8650 x403, rob.todaro@thetrevorproject.org
SOURCE The Trevor Project