RESTON, Va., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- What is vitamin C? There is no one better to ask than board-certified dermatologist here at The Naderi Center, Dr. Alexandra Snodgrass, for her thoughts on this recent rave. "Antioxidants, such as vitamin C serums, are an imperative component to any skin care regimen as they prevent free-radical formation and therefore prevent signs of premature aging."
Vitamin C serums have different strengths and are not created equal, like retin-As, retinols, and sunscreens. L-absorbic is the most powerful type of vitamin C. Other derivatives of L-absorbic are not as biologically active and do not absorb well. Concentration is also key to a good vitamin serum. Vitamin C products can range from lower than 5% to as high as 30%. Knowing which concentration for your skin type will play a role in the overall effectiveness.
For best results, vitamin C serum should be applied after cleansing and toning and before moisturizing and sunscreen. This allows the product to work into your routine and provide the maximum benefits. Whether you apply the vitamin C serum morning or night does not have significant difference. Most people like to apply vitamin C serums in the morning to protect the skin barrier against environment stressors like UVs and free radicals. Others like to use this antioxidant as a night cap to fight off the damage that was done from the day.
Excellent sources of vitamin C are found in citrus fruits and cruciferous vegetables, even daily vitamin C supplements when the sinuses are off, but when it comes to the most beneficial for skin care realness, topical products is the way to go. Topical vitamin C products are more effective since it is being applied directly to the source and instantly used by the skin cells. Having a healthy diet and applying your vitamin C serums is the perfect balance for your skin goals.
Medical grade products provide a prestige type of quality where the effectiveness speaks for itself. Although Target and Walmart may be budget-friendly, it might not have the most active form vitamin C. Drug store serums lack the biochemical ability to get past the epidermis and unfortunately only coat the dead skin cells. Medical grade skin care products actually penetrate the deepest layers of the skin, the epidermis and dermis, and provide the proper ingredients for improvement.
The Naderi Center is truly the most specialized and unique plastic surgery & dermatology practice in the United States.
If you would like more information about this topic, please call us at (703)-481-0002 or email staff@nadericenter.com
Media Contact
The Naderi Center, virginiafacialplasticsurgery.com, 703.481.0002, staff@nadericenter.com
SOURCE The Naderi Center