BALTIMORE, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Urology Care Foundation (UCF), the official foundation of the American Urological Association (AUA), is pleased to announce two new global philanthropic initiatives – The Urology Care Foundation Humanitarian Award and The Urology Care Foundation Humanitarian Grant Program. Both aim to recognize and support the many urology-specific humanitarian missions carried out around the world.
"The value of the humanitarian work many urologists and health care professionals take part in each year is immense and extends beyond their daily clinical responsibilities to improve the lives of those living in remote, challenged or under-resourced communities," said Harris M. Nagler, MD, President of the Urology Care Foundation. "Although physicians may have been recognized for their work in the past, there has never been a systemized mechanism within the Foundation to recognize this critical part of our mission as urologists, physicians and fellow human beings until now. Our Foundation is global and without borders."
The Urology Care Foundation Humanitarian Award
The Urology Care Foundation Humanitarian Award will recognize an individual for their demonstrated commitment to improving access to quality urologic health care in underserved populations. This award will be bestowed upon an individual who exemplifies this spirit of philanthropy as evidenced by prior humanitarian work. Nominations can be submitted beginning September 1, 2020 on the Urology Care Foundation website. Award recipients will be recognized at the American Urological Association's Annual Meeting beginning May 2021.
The Urology Care Foundation Humanitarian Grant Program
The Humanitarian Grant Program will provide funding to support the outstanding efforts of individuals and projects that provide direct urologic patient care to individuals and communities in underserved areas, either within the United States or abroad. In the spirit of true humanitarianism, the new Foundation Humanitarian Grant Program aims to support those who give themselves without expectation of remuneration and provide services to all equally, impartially and cooperatively.
Grants from established endowments will be available for the inaugural 2021 program, including funds from the AUA/UCF Humanitarian Endowment, as well as the UCF/Richard J. Fox Foundation Endowment. Both worldwide and geographic-specific grants will be available through the Program.
Learn how you can be part of the mission by visiting: UrologyHealth.org/Humanitarian
About the Urology Care Foundation: The Urology Care Foundation is the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation, and the official foundation of the American Urological Association. Partnering with physicians, researchers, healthcare professionals, patients, caregivers, families and the public, the Foundation supports and improves urologic patient and clinical care by funding research, developing patient education and pursuing philanthropic support. To learn more about the Urology Care Foundation and its programs visit: www.urologyhealth.org.
About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has nearly 22,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health care policy. To learn more about the AUA visit: www.auanet.org.
