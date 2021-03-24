LAS VEGAS, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Valley Health System and Vera Whole Health have partnered to open two primary care centers. The Valley Health Care Centers powered by Vera Whole Health bring the outcomes-driven Vera advanced primary care (APC) model to Valley's clinically integrated delivery network, boosting access, improving member experience and delivering better health outcomes.
The Valley Health Care Centers powered by Vera Whole Health will be available to contracted employer workforces and payer members. Vera's nationally recognized APC model helps people achieve optimum social, psychological and physical well-being, while driving down the overall cost of care. The model delivers one-to-one population health at scale, from pediatrics to senior care. The primary care team provides acute, chronic and preventive care combined with clinically integrated health coaching.
"The Vera partnership with Valley Health System dramatically expands primary care access, simplifies the management of care, and legitimizes the value of primary care as a critical piece of the entire delivery system," said Ryan Schmid, CEO of Vera. "The Valley Health System is a trusted community healthcare provider, and now through this partnership, we can bring increased value to employer workforces and payer members."
"The availability of primary medical care is the foundation of a healthy community because it focuses on prevention and managing day-to-day health concerns," said Karla Perez, Regional Vice President of The Valley Health System. "Primary care providers play a vital role in helping their patients manage health conditions that could escalate into medical emergencies if not property diagnosed, treated and monitored. Our care centers will play a key role in the Southern Nevada health community."
The Valley Health Care Centers powered by Vera Whole Health will care for members and their families at two locations: 100 Green Valley Parkway, Suite 230, Henderson, NV, in March 2021; and 331 N. Buffalo Parkway, Suite 100, Las Vegas, NV, opening in May 2021. These care centers serve members with appointments from contracted employer groups and payer organizations.
For more information about giving your workforce or members access to Valley Health Care Centers powered by Vera Whole Health contact us here: https://www.verawholehealth.com/contact.
To learn more about the Vera advanced primary care model, visit https://www.verawholehealth.com/advanced-primary-care.
About The Valley Health System
The Valley Health System (VHS), the Official Health System of The Vegas Golden Knights and a Founding Partner of the Las Vegas Aviators, cares for patients throughout Southern Nevada and surrounding communities. Accredited by The Joint Commission, VHS hospitals provide a comprehensive array of medical services including cardiovascular, neurosciences, maternity and women's health, emergency and surgical care, along with specialty programs in stroke, chest pain, pediatrics, orthopedics, diabetes, wound care, surgical weight loss/bariatrics, geropsychiatric services and acute inpatient rehabilitation units. For more information, visit http://www.valleyhealthsystemlv.com.
Updated information about The Valley Health System can be found on:
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/ValleyHealthLV
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/thevalleyhealthsystem/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/ValleyHealthSystem
Facebook:
Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
Henderson Hospital
Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Valley Hospital Las Vegas
About Vera Whole Health
Vera Whole Health is at the vanguard of a health revolution and a national leader in advanced primary care. The Vera model is uniquely designed to help people achieve optimum social, psychological, and physical well-being – an outcome that's neither probable nor affordable within the current sick-care system. Vera is the first provider in the United States to earn a Certificate of Validation by the Validation Institute for sound population health cost outcomes. Learn more at http://www.verawholehealth.com.
Media Contact
Marci Housley, Mpact Group, +1 425-495-7413, marci@mpact-group.com
Gretchen Papez, The Valley Health System, 702-388-4663, Gretchen.Papez@uhsinc.com
SOURCE The Valley Health System