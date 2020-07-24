- New research from The Valuable 500 is released to mark 30th anniversary of Americans with Disabilities Act - Findings show one third of corporations are committed to being more inclusive post-COVID-19 - However, there is still a long way to go with 15% of major corporations admitting to delaying efforts to address disability inclusion - In America, Boston Consulting Group, Calvin Klein, Mesoamerica and Voya Financial are among the latest companies to join The Valuable 500