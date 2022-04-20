The van Breemen Company

The van Breemen Company

 By The van Breemen Company

PORTLAND, Ore., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The van Breemen Company today commended the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for taking action to protect consumers from cannabidiol (CBD) products that unlawfully claim to treat or prevent COVID-19.

"The van Breemen Company commends the FDA for its urgent efforts to protect consumers from companies that unlawfully claim their cannabidiol products mitigate, prevent, treat or cure COVID-19. We especially appreciate the FDA's regulatory efforts to ensure the safety of consumers by prohibiting the sale of such products while keeping channels open for organizations, such as van Breemen, who are committed to supporting their claims through data from scientific research."

The FDA recently issued warning letters to several companies for misbranding and unlawfully offering for sale certain CBD products that claimed to treat or prevent COVID-19. The agency specifically informed the companies that the introduction of such products into interstate commerce is prohibited.

The van Breemen Company was launched in March 2022 by Dr. Richard van Breemen, who led a peer-reviewed study involving cannabinoid compounds. For more education surrounding Dr. van Breemen's research, explore here. To learn more about the organization and the research behind its products, visit The van Breemen Company's website. The van Breemen Company's products do not diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

https://vanbreemens.com/

Media Contact:

Jillian Metzger

334557@email4pr.co

717.357.6109

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-van-breemen-company-commends-fda-for-acting-to-protect-consumers-from-misbranded-cannabidiol-cbd-products-related-to-covid-19-301529080.html

SOURCE The van Breemen Company

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.