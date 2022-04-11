The van Breemen Company seeks to advance optimal wellness through science-discovered natural compounds found in Hemp and other botanical products
PORTLAND, Ore., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The van Breemen Company today announces its first Hemp-based wellness product, the Original Wellness Formula.
The Original Wellness Formula is a proprietary blend which stems directly from the research of Dr. Richard van Breemen. For educational information about this groundbreaking study showing the effects of cannabis and COVID-19, follow the link here.
In keeping with The van Breemen Company's goal of achieving optimal health through the use of plants and science, the company plans to submit elements of this formula in the near future to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for approval. In addition, promising natural and plant-based strategies for a variety of health challenges are being studied for near-term development of wellness products. Products can be found at https://vanbreemens.com.
"Our goal is to achieve optimal health with the use of plants and science, transforming the way we view complementary medicine," said van Breemen. "Cannabinoids such as CBGA and CBDA are not controlled substances like THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. These cannabinoids are abundant in Hemp and have a positive safety profile in humans. We are extremely proud to offer our first such Hemp-based product to consumers."
Product Details:
- Pineapple Flavor (New Flavors Coming Soon!)
- Sublingual - Full Spectrum
- 2oz (60ml) - 30 day supply
- 124 mg per serving (3,720 mg per bottle)
- Proprietary Blend of:
- CBGA
- CBDA
- CBD
- CBG
- THCA (Below 0.3%)
- MSRP: $49.99 | Product Images | Landing Page
These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. For more information about The van Breemen Company and the Original Wellness Formula 1.0, visit https://vanbreemens.com.
About The van Breemen Company: The van Breemen Company is backed by science and research from Dr. Richard van Breemen. Built upon the efforts and passion of doctors, scientists and agriculturists, The van Breemen Company is redefining Van Breemen healthy medicine to achieve optimal wellness through the use of science-discovered natural compounds. Sourced from nature, rooted in science and supported by research, The van Breemen Company is leading the way in natural discoveries in medicine.
About Richard van Breemen: Dr. van Breemen is a co-founder of The van Breemen Company. With a PhD in pharmacology and experimental therapeutics, Dr. van Breemen is an expert in his field and is dedicated to uncovering botanical therapeutics. His research concerns the discovery and development of natural products as alternatives to current, mainstream therapeutics. For more information on Dr. van Breemen click here.
Media Contact:
Jillian Metzger
717.357.6109
