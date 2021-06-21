KYLE, Texas, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Village Orthodontics is celebrating its recent opening by partnering with the Kyle Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house. This event is open to the public and will take place on Thursday, July 22, 2021, from 1:00 to 3:00 PM, located at 22420 I-35, Suite 201 in Kyle. All are welcome to attend the open house to meet the Village Orthodontics team, tour the office, and enjoy food and beverages provided by local food trucks. For more information, please contact Jennifer by emailing jennifer.hubmann@d4c.com, or stop by the office on July 22nd.
Led by experienced orthodontists, Dr. Craig Taylor and Dr. Ashley Hill, this modern, aesthetically-pleasing office features an open-concept treatment area, an entertainment corner, beverage station, and more. The highly-skilled team at The Village Orthodontics provides a variety of orthodontic treatments for all ages including traditional braces, Invisalign, Invisalign® First, Invisalign® Teen, and retainers.
"We believe our Kyle residents and surrounding areas deserve the best in orthodontic care and we're excited to treat patients in our new office," said Dr. Hill. Dr. Craig added, "We are truly dedicated to helping our patients attain beautiful, confident smiles that last a lifetime."
The Village Orthodontics officially opened in April 2021 and offers quality, convenient orthodontic care to children, teens, and adults. The new office is open Monday through Thursday from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Friday. To learn more about The Village Orthodontics or to make an appointment, prospective patients can visit http://www.orthoatthevillage.com or call (512) 883-2994.
About Dr. Craig Taylor
Dr. Craig attended dental school at Temple University from 2004-2008; after which, he stayed in Philadelphia for another two years to complete a Pediatric Dental Residency in 2010. After working as an associate for a pediatric practice in Waco, TX, Dr. Taylor decided to further his education. He attended Roseman University in Las Vegas, NV where he was dual certified to work in pediatric dentistry and orthodontics.
About Dr. Ashley Hill
Dr. Hill studied Chemistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She then attended the UNC School of Dentistry where she received her Doctor of Dental Surgery with Honors and was inducted into the Omicron Kappa Upsilon Dental Honor Society. Dr. Hill remained at UNC Chapel Hill where she received her Master of Science and certificate in orthodontics.
About The Village Orthodontics
The Village Orthodontics is conveniently located in Kyle, amidst Buda, San Marcos, and other surrounding communities, providing state-of-the-art orthodontic treatment to patients of all ages. The practice provides the highest level of care and compassionate services to find the most suitable options for their patients. Learn more at http://www.orthoatthevillage.com.
222420 I-35, Suite 201
Kyle, TX 78640
(512) 883-2994
http://www.orthoatthevillage.com
Media Contact
Eric Hubbard, Pain Free Dental Marketing, +1 (650) 252-1653 Ext: 2, eric@painfreedentalmarketing.com
SOURCE The Village Orthodontics