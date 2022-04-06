Two major players in the children's health equity space join for maximum impact
DURHAM, N.C., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In honor of National Walking Day, The Walking Classroom, a Durham-based education program that promotes health and academic achievement, announced that it has joined Alliance for a Healthier Generation (Healthier Generation), a national non-profit organization that supports equitable whole child health in schools and districts across the country.
The Walking Classroom's evidence-based program is simple: Students get moving while listening to standards-aligned educational podcasts on a pre-loaded audio player or app. The program increases physical activity, engages different learning styles, addresses learning loss, and builds health literacy.
Healthier Generation creates environments that support children's physical, social, and emotional well-being. Since its founding in 2005, Healthier Generation's work has reached more than 31 million children and meaningfully improved their learning, home, and community environments.
The Walking Classroom's successful formula has earned several prestigious recognitions, including the Partnership for a Healthier America's Impact Award, the Triangle Business Journal's Innovation Award, and the National Grand Prize for Educational Technology Innovation from the Active Schools Acceleration Project. By joining Healthier Generation, The Walking Classroom will expand its reach to tens of thousands of additional schools, districts, and out-of-school-time sites.
Walking Classroom creator and founder Laura Fenn says, "The Walking Classroom is a simple but impactful program that enables teachers to get their students some desperately needed fresh air and exercise without sacrificing instructional time. Kids don't even realize how much they're benefiting; they just think it's fun! With its strong relationships in the school community and commitment to whole student health, Healthier Generation will help us reach more classrooms than ever."
"The Walking Classroom is an incredible tool that schools can use, in tandem with Healthier Generation's suite of wraparound programs, to accelerate progress in the areas that matter most to them, like children's health and learning," says Kathy Higgins, chief executive officer of Healthier Generation. "Working together, we are bringing this accessible, innovative, and effective programming to classrooms and educators in every state."
The SeaChange-Lodestar Fund for Nonprofit Collaboration supported The Walking Classroom joining Healthier Generation. To learn more, visit healthiergeneration.org/thewalkingclassroom.
About Alliance for a Healthier Generation
Alliance for a Healthier Generation is a leading children's health organization that advances equitable whole child health. Driven by our passion to ensure that every mind, every body, and every young person is healthy and ready to succeed, our work has reached over 31 million young people across the country. To learn more and help make a difference, visit HealthierGeneration.org and join us on Facebook and Twitter.
About The Walking Classroom
A national award-winning education program, The Walking Classroom provides students with an innovative way to get exercise without sacrificing instructional time. The Walking Classroom was founded by Laura Fenn, a former 5th grade teacher with over 15 years of classroom experience. The program is now used by hundreds of thousands of students in all 50 states. Learn more at TheWalkingClassroom.org.
