BETHESDA, Md., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aledade has been named one of The Washington Post's 2020 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C., area. Selection is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, which measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection.
"Now in its seventh year, The Post's Top Workplaces list continues to highlight the companies that are leaders in the Washington-area in terms of employee engagement and satisfaction," said Washington Post Top Workplaces editor Dion Haynes. "We had a record number of employees participate in the survey this year, making it clear that these organizations have made cultivating an atmosphere of support and respect a priority."
"This month marks six years since Aledade's founding, and we are thrilled to celebrate that occasion by once again being named one of The Washington Post's 2020 Top Workplaces," said Sean Cavanaugh, Chief Administrative Officer at Aledade. "This is a special honor because it comes from our team directly, a team united by our values of service, grit, and inclusion, committed to empowering independent primary care practices all across the country, and motivated to build a health care system that's good for patients, good for doctors, and good for society."
"This recognition is a testament to our company culture and our focus on our people," said Jessica Gladden, Vice President of People Strategy & Operations at Aledade. "In everything we do, we always aim to keep our employees at the center, whether that's through our family-friendly policies, our response and action based on feedback we hear through our bi-annual engagement survey, the introduction of employee-led affinity resource groups, or our work to quickly support our staff around the country during the COVID-19 pandemic. The People Team strives to make Aledade the best place to work and also a place where each person can bring their true selves to work."
The full list along with additional content will run in print in a special Top Workplaces magazine on Oct. 14 and will be available on The Post's site. The Washington Post will also host an awards ceremony in October to recognize the 200 top-ranked companies.
About Aledade
Founded in 2014, Aledade partners with independent practices, health centers, and clinics to build and lead Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) anchored in primary care. Through these ACOs, Aledade empowers physicians to stay independent, practice medicine like they've always wanted to, and thrive financially by keeping people healthy. Aledade offers a comprehensive range of capabilities that includes cutting-edge data analytics, user-friendly guided workflows, unparalleled regulatory expertise, strong payer relationships, and local, hands-on support from attentive experts. In true alignment with more than 7,300 participating providers in 27 states, Aledade shares in the risk and reward across more than 80 value-based public payer and commercial contracts representing more than 840,000 lives under management. To learn more, visit www.aledade.com or follow on Twitter or Facebook.
About The Washington Post
The Washington Post is an award-winning news leader whose mission is to connect, inform, and enlighten local, national and global readers with trustworthy reporting, in-depth analysis and engaging opinions. It combines world-class journalism with the latest technology and tools so readers can interact with The Post anytime, anywhere.
About Energage, LLC
Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, Energage (formerly known as WorkplaceDynamics) is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 47,000 organizations representing well over 16 million employees in the United States.
For more information:
Brian Chiglinsky
press@aledade.com
(540) 761-9786