WESTWORTH VILLAGE, Texas, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Westmore Senior Living in Westworth Village, Texas will proudly celebrate the 103rd birthday of resident Theda J. with a drive-by parade on Thursday, April 15.

The parade will be held at the community located at 25 Leonard Trail, Westworth Village, TX 76114 at 2:00 p.m. and will feature music, cake and lots of fun. Attendees are encouraged to wear blue in honor of miss Theda's favorite color and to decorate their cars, bring signs and lots of love and energy to celebrate this special resident.

Local organizations including the Westworth Village police department are expected to attend the parade.

You may wonder – what's miss Theda's secret to longevity? "I've been drinking a Dr. Pepper every day for as long as I remember – a Dr. Pepper a day keeps the doctor away!" she says.

We are blessed to have miss Theda as part of our Sagora Senior Living family and are honored to celebrate her special day with her. All are welcome to participate in the drive-by parade.

