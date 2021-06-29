(PRNewsfoto/The Kinetix Group)

(PRNewsfoto/The Kinetix Group)

 By The Kinetix Group

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Last month, in recognition of the International Day of Action for Women's Health, the Women's Health research Collaborative (WHrC), a collaborative partner of The Kinetix Group, released an infographic highlighting a call to action for women with heavy menstrual bleeding (HMB). As healthcare professionals, WHrC recognize the need to further the conversations surrounding women's health. Check out the infographic below on how to start the conversation today!

International Women’s Health Action Day Call to Action

About WHrC 

WHrC is a global initiative focused on working with multi-stakeholder partners to identify gaps in women's health care and address unmet need. WHrC brings women's health to the forefront by promoting patient centered research and innovation to define and spread best practices related to women's health issues. Learn more at https://womenshealthresearchcollaborative.com/.

Learn more by reaching out to partnerships@womenshealthresearchcollaborative.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-womens-health-research-collaborative-raises-awareness-for-heavy-menstrual-bleeding-on-the-international-day-of-action-for-womens-health-301322498.html

SOURCE The Kinetix Group

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.