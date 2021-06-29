NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Last month, in recognition of the International Day of Action for Women's Health, the Women's Health research Collaborative (WHrC), a collaborative partner of The Kinetix Group, released an infographic highlighting a call to action for women with heavy menstrual bleeding (HMB). As healthcare professionals, WHrC recognize the need to further the conversations surrounding women's health. Check out the infographic below on how to start the conversation today!
About WHrC
WHrC is a global initiative focused on working with multi-stakeholder partners to identify gaps in women's health care and address unmet need. WHrC brings women's health to the forefront by promoting patient centered research and innovation to define and spread best practices related to women's health issues. Learn more at https://womenshealthresearchcollaborative.com/.
Learn more by reaching out to partnerships@womenshealthresearchcollaborative.com.
SOURCE The Kinetix Group