FOLSOM, Calif., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On this World Asthma Day, May 3, 2002, The Microbiome First - Pathway to Sustainable Healthcare Summit organization committee invites healthcare professionals, non-communicable disease community leaders, and stakeholders to participate in the inaugural Microbiome First Summit, a virtual event taking place online at MicrobiomeFirst.org this May, 17-19, 2022. FREE to participants.
The event, Microbiome First - Pathway to Sustainable Healthcare Summit, kicks off the inaugural event underwritten and moderated by the World Asthma Foundation (WAF), which is pleased to announce the following speakers:
Event Keynote
RODNEY DIETERT, PHD
Cornell University Professor Emeritus
Ithaca, NY, USA
Author of The Human Superorganism.
Keynote: "Big Picture View of Our Tiny Microbes"
Researcher Sessions
MARIE-CLAIRE ARRIETA, PHD
Assistant Professor, departments of Physiology, Pharmacology, and Pediatrics, University of Calgary
Calgary AB, CANADA
Session: "The intestinal microbiome in early life: health and disease"
JAEYUN SUNG, PHD
Assistant Professor, Microbiome Program, Center for Individualized Medicine, Mayo Clinic.
Rochester, MN, USA
Session: "A predictive index for health status using species-level gut microbiome profiling"
KATRINE L. WHITESON, PHD
Assistant Professor, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry School of Biological Sciences
Associate Director, UCI Microbiome Initiative
Irvine, CA, USA
Session: "High-Fiber, Whole-Food Dietary Intervention Alters the Human Gut Microbiome but Not Fecal Short-Chain Fatty Acids"
LISA AZIZ-ZADEH, PHD
Expert on the brain's role in creativity, language and empathy.
Associate Professor in the USC Chan Division of Occupational Science and Occupational Therapy
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Session: "Research That Potentially Links Autism and Brain-Gut Microbiome" or Brain-Gut-Microbiome System: Pathways and Implications for Autism Spectrum Disorder
MARTIN KRIEGEL, MD, PHD
Chief of Rheumatology and Clinical Immunology at University Hospital of Münster
GERMANY
Associate Professor Adjunct of Immunobiology at Yale School of Medicine.
Updated Session: "Dietary Resistant Starch Effects on Gut Pathobiont Translocation and Systemic Autoimmunity"
ERICA & JUSTIN SONNENBURG, PHD
Senior research scientist and Associate Professor in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at the Stanford University School of Medicine.
Palo Alto, CA, USA
Session: "Gut-microbiota-targeted diets modulate human immune status"
EMMA HAMILTON-WILLIAMS, PHD
Associate Professor
Principal Research Fellow
The University of Queensland Diamantina Institute
Faculty of Medicine
The University of Queensland
Translational Research Institute
Woolloongabba, QLD, AUSTRALIA
Session: "Metabolite-based dietary supplementation in human type 1 diabetes is associated with microbiota and immune modulation"
EMERAN A MAYER, MD
Gastroenterologist, Neuroscientist, Distinguished Research Professor
Department of Medicine, UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine
Executive Director, G. Oppenheimer Center for Neurobiology of Stress and Resilience at UCLA
Founding Director, UCLA Brain Gut Microbiome Center.
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Session: "The Gut–Brain Axis and the Microbiome: Mechanisms and Clinical Implications"
BENOIT CHASSAING, PHD
Principal Investigator, Chassaing Lab
Associate professor, French National Institute of Health and Medical Research.
Paris, FRANCE
Session: "Ubiquitous food additive and microbiota and intestinal environment"
SEI WON LEE, MD, PHD
Associate Professor
College of Medicine, University of Ulsan
Department of Pulmonary and Critical Care, Asan Medical Center
Seoul, KOREA
Session: "The therapeutic application of gut-lung axis in chronic respiratory disease"
PATRICIA MACCHIAVERNI, PHD
Clinical and translational researcher
Research Fellow, The University of Western Australia
Perth, WA, AUSTRALIA
Honorary Research Associate, Telethon Kids Institute.
Session: "House dust mite shedding in human milk: a neglected cause of Allergy susceptibility?"
LIEKE VAN DEN ELSEN, PHD
Research Fellow, The University of Western Australia, Australia
Honorary Research Associate, Telethon Kids Institute.
Perth, WA, AUSTRALIA
Session: "Gut Microbiota by Breastfeeding: The Gateway to Allergy Prevention"
PAUL TURNER, PHD
Rachel Carson Professor of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, Yale University
Microbiology faculty member, Yale School of Medicine.
New Haven, CT, USA
Session: "New Yale Center to Advance Phage Research, Understanding, Treatments, Training, Education"
Media Supporter Content
TONI HARTMAN
PRINCIPAL
Microbiome Courses
London England UK
Session "Educating Parents About 'Seeding And Feeding' A Baby's Microbiome"
Summit Details:
The goal of the Microbiome First - Sustainable Healthcare Summit is to improve quality of life at reduced cost by addressing the microbiome first, as recent research shows that all of these non-communicable diseases have a relationship to the microbiome.
For additional information visit https://microbiomefirst.org/ or on Twitter at @MicrobiomeFirst https://twitter.com/MicrobiomeFirst
