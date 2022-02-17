LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The revolutionary mattress company, SONU Sleep, launched their online presence on February 15th. With this launch, customers now have access to purchase the long awaited SONU Sleep System mattress, the first in the world to allow side sleepers to immerse their arms into the bed, for an unparalleled level of comfort and sleeping experience.
SONU was founded by business partners and friends, Stason Strong and Brad Hall. With this milestone launch, the two are finally bringing their unique mattress to the world after years of development, feedback and demand from side sleepers everywhere. Many factors go into the quality and effectiveness of a night's rest - comfort, temperature, noise, and stress levels all play large roles in a sleeper's abilities the following day. As noise and stress levels are only solved on a case-by-case basis, the founders set their sights on extreme physical comfort.
After much research, countless iterations, and thorough testing, Stason and Brad have pinpointed the problems with the traditional flat mattress design and solved them. The SONU Sleep System was born. Never before have sleepers been able to fully immerse into the mattress. The patented Comfort Channel and layered Support Pillow system allows for the full range of motion of shoulders and arms within the bed, not just on top. Molding to the sleeper's unique shape and desired position, the system greatly reduces pressures that have long been thought to be unavoidable. Couples enjoy sleeping and embracing without undesirable pressure on arms caused by traditional mattresses.
Joint and muscle pain, chronic discomfort, and injuries in the neck, arms, shoulders, and chest can be greatly reduced by SONU's unique immersive support system. The sides of the Comfort Channel also act as hand supports when holding a device or book, reducing hand and wrist tension when reading and watching. Sleepers who snore on their backs can finally roll to the side to help alleviate snoring without the discomfort traditionally experienced. The founders identified each of these goals and created the SONU Sleep System to address them all.
The SONU Sleep Website Launch is a new and exciting venture for SONU and customers alike. The founders and the entire team at SONU now invite you to experience an entirely new world of relieving rest and satisfying comfort. It is finally time to sleep like never before.
SONU launched on February 15th, 2022 and ships nationwide, bringing a new standard of comfort from coast to coast.
About SONU:
The name "SONU" was derived from the word "sono" which means "slumber" in Portuguese. While Stason was in Brazil in 2014, he first came up with the idea of a bed that allows sleepers' limbs to immerse into the mattress to alleviate discomfort and elevate the quality of rest. Years later, after teaming up and perfecting the design, Stason and Brad named the company "SONU", commemorating the location of the idea's first inception, with the root word in Portuguese, while swapping in the letter "U" to create their own unique ending to symbolize the shape of the SONU Sleep System's patented Comfort Channel.
