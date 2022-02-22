DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for cell and gene therapy is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.6% to reach approximately $17.4 billion by 2026. The global market is segmented based on therapy type, product type, application, and region.
The current report provides detailed exposure to the cell and gene therapy market. This report also highlights the current and future market potential of CGTs along with a detailed analysis of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market. The report also covers market projections to 2026 and market rank for key market players.
It also covers the competitive environment and includes a pipeline analysis. The report details the market share of CGTs based on product and by application. The market is segmented into rare diseases, oncology, haematology, cardiovascular, neurology and others based on application. The scope of the report does not include RNA-based products.
By region, the market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The North American region includes countries such as the U.S., Canada and Mexico, Europe includes countries Germany, U.K., France, and the Rest of Europe, and the Asia-Pacific includes countries China, Australia, Japan, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. For market estimates, data have been provided for 2019 as the historic year, 2020 as the base year and a forecast for 2026.
Report Includes
- 20 data tables and 25 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for cell and gene therapy (CGT) products and their applications
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Evaluation and forecast the overall market size for cell and gene therapy, forecasted growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, therapy type, application, and region
- Highlights of the upcoming market potential of cell and gene therapy products and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments
- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, market deterrents and other demographic and economic factors that will drive future demand for this market
- Identification of novel therapeutic products and promising new technologies still in the development and testing stage, and assess the probability that they will be commercialized successfully in the next five years
- Review of emerging companies and the leading competitors in the prevailing cell and gene therapy market and their global company share analysis
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on cell and gene therapy market and related biotech industry
- Review of pipeline analysis and the total number of CGT clinical trials by clinical trial phase, disease indication, and geography
- Descriptive company profiles of the major global players, including Novartis, Orchard Therapeutics plc, Pharmicell Co. Ltd., Sibiono Genetech Co. Ltd., Vericel Corp. and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/su1qcq
