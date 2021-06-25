DUBLIN, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cryptococcosis Treatment Market (2021-2026) byTreatment, Distribution Channel, Geography and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Cryptococcosis or cryptococcal disease is basically a fungal disease, which can prove to be fatal in severe cases. It occurs due to inhalation of fungus associated with bird species. It can affect the humans leading to meningitis in several cases. The occurrence of this disease is increasing beyond years due to the rise in the number of diseases especially prevalent in the emerging economies.
Certain infections like HIV which lead to a weak immune system as well as the extended use of immunosuppressive drugs are supporting the growth of this market. Alternatively, lack of efficient diagnostic tools and trials to prevent this infection are digressing the growth of this market.
The Global Cryptococcosis Treatment Market is estimated to be USD 4.8 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 6 Bn by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.5%.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- The growing incidence of cryptococcosis infections
- Increasing incidence of fatal fungal infections
- Increasing availability of generic and over-the-counter (OTC) medicines
Restraints
- Reduced scope of testing and diagnostics due to increased mortality among cryptococcosis infected patients
- Limited clinical awareness in patients
- Lack of skilled technicians
Opportunities
- Drug development and evolving clinical trial ecosystem
- Initiatives undertaken by the government, NGOs, and the healthcare providers
Segments Covered
By Geography, North America leads the market. The Global Cryptococcossis market can be segmented on the basis of treatment, distribution channel and geography.
Global Cryptococcosis Treatment Market, By Treatment
- Introduction
- Amphotericin B
- Amphocin
- Fungizone
- Others
- Fluconazole
- Diflucan
- Others
- Flucytosine
- Ancobon
- Others
- Others (Voriconazole, Surgery Treatment, etc.)
Global Cryptococcosis Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel
- Introduction
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Mail Order Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores
Global Cryptococcosis Treatment Market, By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer, Bristol-Mayers Squibb, Sigmapharm Laboratories, Novartis AG etc.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share etc.
