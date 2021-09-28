DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Markets for Dental Consumables and Prosthetics 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global dental consumables and prosthetics market should reach $36.6 billion by 2026 from $27.5 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
The general dental supplies segment of the global dental consumables and prosthetics market is expected to grow from $9.0 billion in 2021 to $11.4 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.7% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
The treatment materials and supplies segment of the global dental consumables and prosthetics market is expected to grow from $3.8 billion in 2021 to $5.6 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.1% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
The report will discuss the dental consumables and prosthetics used in the treatment of dental disease and facial dental surgery, as well as how the market has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. This report will also highlight the current and future market potential of dental consumables and prosthetics with an analysis of the competitive landscape. Drivers, restraints, opportunities, pricing analyses, prevalence or incidence of dental diseases, and a regulatory scenario assessment will be covered. The report includes market projections for 2026 and market shares for key players.
The Report Includes:
- 41 tables
- An overview of the global markets for dental consumables and prosthetics
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2019 to 2020, estimates for 2021 and projection of CAGR through 2026
- Quantification of high dental consumables and prosthetics based on product and region, and analysis of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market
- Highlights of the current and future market potential, detailed analysis of the regulatory framework and policies, and information on new technologies and innovations of the industry
- Detailed description of structure and history of the dental industry and insights into U.S. dental insurance issues and statistics
- Coverage of internal marketing plans based on detailed information about product categories, and uses, and discussion on relation of medical tourism with dental care and how it affects the market
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis
- Company profiles of major players, including 3M Co., DB Orthodontics, Envista, GC Corp., Straumann and Zimmer Biomet Holdings
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Dental Consumables and Prosthetics
- New Era of Dental Consumables and Prosthetics
- Dental Diseases and Surgery
- Overview of the Dental Market
- Trends Driving the Adoption of Digital Innovations
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Rapid Advancement of Dental Technology
- Rise in Geriatric Population and Related Orthodontic Surgeries
- Rise in Demand for Dental Care
- Increasing Health Expenditures and Disposable Income
- Market Restraints
- Risks and Complications of Orthodontic Treatment
- Common Complications from Braces
- Lack of Awareness and Penetration in Developing Countries
- Market Opportunities
- Rise in Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry
- Dental Tourism
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Category
- General Dental Supplies
- Overview
- Product Segments
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Preventive Materials and Supplies
- Overview
- Description of Procedures
- Major Product Segments
- Manufacturers and Distributors
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Treatment Materials and Supplies
- Overview
- Description of Procedures
- Basic Filling Procedures
- Endodontic Treatments
- Major Product Segments
- Manufacturers and Distributors
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Restorative and Cosmetic Supplies, Materials and Prosthetics
- Overview
- Descriptions of Procedures
- Cosmetic Dentistry and Aging
- Impression Materials
- Cements and Liners
- Dental Implants
- Regenerative Products
- Bleaching Materials
- Veneers and Other Materials
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region
- Introduction
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia and New Zealand
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Market Size and Forecast
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
- Market Size and Forecast
- South Africa
- GCC Countries
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Chapter 7 Regulatory Environment
- U.S. Regulations
- Fatigue Testing
- Product Recalls
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- India
- Japan
- China
- Rest of APAC
- Rest of the World
- Reimbursement Scenarios
- Conclusion
Chapter 8 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
- Global Analysis of the Impact of COVID-19
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Dental Care Market
- Changes in Dental Care
- Conclusion
Chapter 9 Medical Tourism and Costs
- Prices of Devices by Region/Country
- United States
- Europe
- Medical Tourism
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
- Global Analysis of Company Shares
- Key Developments
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- 3M Co.
- Align Technology Inc.
- American Orthodontics
- Db Orthodontics
- Dentsply Sirona
- Envista Holdings Corp.
- GC Corp.
- Henry Schein Orthodontics
- Institut Straumann Ag
- Patterson Companies Inc.
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings
Chapter 12 Appendix: Acronyms
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bdwvp5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-dental-consumables-and-prosthetics-industry-is-expected-to-reach-36-6-billion-by-2026--301386763.html
SOURCE Research and Markets