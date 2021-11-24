DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Tubing Market by Material (PVC, Polyolefin, TPE & TPU, and Silicone), Application (Bulk Disposable Tubing, Catheters & Cannulas, Drug Delivery Systems, and Special Applications), Structure, and Region - Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global medical tubing market size is projected to grow from USD 4.9 billion in 2021 to USD 7.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.0% between 2021 and 2026.
Rising geriatric population and rapid urbanization in emerging economies and increase in demand from healthcare industry are expected to offer significant growth opportunities to manufacturers of medical tubing.
Drug delivery system accounted for the largest growth in the medical tubing market in terms of value
Drug delivery is a method or approach for delivering drugs or medications through medical tubing to achieve a therapeutic effect in humans or animals. This can be used for the treatment or diagnosis of numerous diseases such as diabetes, kidney failure, heart diseases, and others. Medical tubing is used as a device or channel of delivery in drug delivery systems. The demand for medical tubing is increasing due to the rising frequencies of diseases such as diabetes, asthma, and increase in aging population. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has also seen an increase in the use of drug delivery systems.
Specialty polymers is the fastest-growing material
Some specialty polymers used in medical tubing are bioabsorbable polymer and ethylene vinyl acetate. These are increasingly replacing commodity plastics owing to their high performance. The growing demand for high-quality healthcare services by consumers plays an important role in increasing the popularity of these polymers.
Europe is estimated to be the second-largest market for medical tubing
Europe is estimated to be the second-largest market for medical tubing in terms of value. Technological advancements, rising geriatric population, increasing occurrences of diseases, such as obesity and diabetes due to the modern lifestyle, and increasing incidences of urinary and cardiovascular diseases contribute to the growth in demand for medical tubing, especially bulk disposable tubing and catheters & cannulas.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Significant Opportunities in Medical Tubing Market
4.2 APAC: Medical Tubing Market, by Application and Country
4.3 Medical Tubing Market, by Material
4.4 Medical Tubing Market, by Application
4.5 Medical Tubing Market, by Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increase in Geriatric Population
5.2.1.2 Shift Toward Minimally Invasive Medical Procedures
5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for Disposable Tube-Based Medical Devices
5.2.1.4 Growing Awareness and Government Initiatives to Provide High-Quality Healthcare Facilities
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Significant Investments and Time Required for Product Development
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Healthcare Investments in Emerging Economies
5.2.3.2 Innovation and Customization of Polymers and Tubing Structure
5.2.3.3 Replacement of Metals with Plastics
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Stringent and Time-Consuming Approval Process
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.3.3 Threat of Substitutes
5.3.4 Threat of New Entrants
5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.4 Value Chain Analysis
5.4.1 Raw Material Suppliers
5.4.2 Formulators
5.4.3 Manufacturers
5.4.4 Consumers
5.5 Trade Analysis
5.6 Ecosystem Mapping
5.7 Technology Analysis
5.7.1 Braided Tube
5.7.2 Co-Extrusion
5.8 Tariff & Regulations
5.8.1 APAC
5.8.1.1 India
5.8.2 Europe
5.8.3 North America
5.9 Case Study Analysis
5.9.1 The Monaghan and Diatool
5.9.2 Tekni-Plex
5.10 Macroeconomic Analysis
5.11 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
5.11.1 COVID-19 Economic Assessment
5.11.2 Effects on Gdp of Countries
5.11.3 Confirmed Cases and Deaths, by Geography
5.12 Average Selling Price Analysis
5.13 Raw Material Analysis
5.14 Patent Analysis
5.15 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business
6 Medical Tubing Market, by Material
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Plastics
6.2.1 Polyvinyl Chloride (Pvc)
6.2.2 Polyolefin
6.2.2.1 Polyethylene (Pe)
6.2.2.2 Polypropylene (Pp)
6.2.3 Polyamide
6.2.4 Polytetrafluoroethylene (Ptfe)
6.2.5 Polyether Ether Ketone (Peek)
6.2.6 Perfluoroalkoxy (Pfa)
6.2.7 Polycarbonate (Pc)
6.3 Rubbers
6.3.1 Thermoplastics Elastomer (Tpe)
6.3.2 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (Tpu)
6.3.3 Silicone
6.3.4 Polyurethane (Pu)
6.3.5 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (Epdm)
6.3.6 Latex
6.4 Specialty Polymers
6.4.1 Bioabsorbable Polymer
6.4.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva)
6.5 Others
7 Medical Tubing Market, by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Bulk Disposable Tubing
7.2.1 Dialysis Tubing
7.2.2 Intravenous Tubing
7.3 Catheters & Cannulas
7.3.1 Catheters
7.3.1.1 Cardiovascular Catheters
7.3.1.2 Iv Catheters
7.3.1.3 Urinary Catheters
7.3.2 Cannulas
7.4 Drug Delivery Systems
7.4.1 Nasogastric
7.4.2 Nebulizers
7.5 Special Applications
7.5.1 Peristaltic Pump Tubing
7.5.2 Gas Supply Tubing
7.5.3 Smoke Evacuation Tubing
8 Medical Tubing Market, by Structure
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Single-Lumen
8.3 Co-Extruded
8.4 Multi-Lumen
8.5 Tapered or Bump Tubing
8.6 Braided Tubing
9 Medical Tubing Market, by Region
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Key Players' Strategies
10.2 Ranking Analysis of Key Market Players, 2020
10.3 Market Share Analysis of Leading Players
10.4 Market Evaluation Matrix
10.5 Company Evaluation Matrix
10.5.1 Star
10.5.2 Emerging Leaders
10.5.3 Pervasive
10.5.4 Participants
10.6 Company Application Footprint
10.7 Company Material Footprint
10.8 Company Region Footprint
10.8.1 Strength of Product Portfolio
10.8.2 Business Strategy Excellence
10.9 Competitive Leadership Mapping of Smes
10.9.1 Progressive Companies
10.9.2 Responsive Companies
10.9.3 Starting Blocks
10.10 Competitive Scenario
10.10.1 New Product Launches
10.10.2 Deals
10.10.3 Other Developments
11 Company Profile
11.1 Key Players
11.1.1 Saint-Gobain Sa
11.1.2 Freudenberg Medical, LLC
11.1.3 W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.
11.1.4 Lubrizol Corporation
11.1.5 Avient Corporation
11.1.6 Raumedic Ag
11.1.7 Elkem Asa (Elkem Group)
11.1.8 Dow Corning Corporation
11.1.9 Nordson Corporation
11.1.10 Teknor Apex
11.1.11 Optinova
11.2 Other Key Players
12 Appendix
