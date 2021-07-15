DUBLIN, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Soft Tissue Allografts Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for soft tissue allografts should grow from $5.1 billion in 2021 to $6.6 billion by 2026, at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% for the period of 2021-2026.
The report will provide details about the soft tissue allografts used in the treatment of dental disease, facial dental surgery, orthopedic surgery, and other surgical processes. It will also highlight the current and future market potentiality of soft tissue allografts with detailed analysis of the competitive environment. Drivers, restraints, opportunities, pricing analysis, prevalence or incidence dental diseases, orthopedic surgeries using allografts, and the regulatory scenario assessment will be covered in the report. The report includes a market projection for 2026, and a market share analysis for key players.
This report segments the market for soft tissue allografts based on products, applications, and geography. Product types are cartilage allografts, tendon allografts, meniscus allografts, dental allografts, collagen allografts, and amniotic allografts. Applications are orthopedic, dentistry, wound care, and others.
By geographical region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Detailed analysis of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, GCC countries, and South Africa will be covered in the regional segment. For market estimates, data will be provided for 2020 as the base year, with estimates for 2021 and forecast value for 2026.
Tooth loss is very common and can happen as a result of disease or trauma, and the use of dental implants to provide support for the replacement of missing teeth has a long and multifaceted history. Statistics by the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons show that 69% of adults ages 35 to 44 have lost at least one permanent tooth to an accident, gum disease, a failed root canal, or tooth decay. Furthermore, by age 74, 26% of adults have lost all of their permanent teeth. Research on dental implant designs, materials and techniques has increased in the past few years and is expected to expand in the future due to the recent growth of the market for dental implants and the rise in demand for cosmetic dentistry, which points to increased demand for soft tissue allografts.
The increase in life expectancy and oral hygiene concerns have increased total dental visits; and additionally, the aging population plays a pivotal role in driving the demand for soft tissue allografts.
The report also includes a discussion of the major drivers and global dynamics, along with the political, economic, social, and technological factors that will have an impact on the market. Market estimates and forecast figures are provided for all major market segments. A discussion of the major players is included in the competitive landscape section, which provides trends in product launches, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and other agreements.
