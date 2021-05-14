DUBLIN, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Stem Cell Therapy Market by Type (Allogeneic, Autologous), Therapeutic Application (Musculoskeletal, Wound & Injury, CVD, Autoimmune & Inflammatory), Cell Source (Adipose tissue, Bone Marrow, Placenta/Umbilical Cord) - Forecasts to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global stem cell therapy market is projected to reach USD 401 million by 2026 from USD 187 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.
Growth in this market is majorly driven by the increasing investment in stem cell research and the rising number of GMP-certified stem cell manufacturing plants. However, factors such as ethical concerns and the high cost of stem cell research and manufacturing process likely to hinder the growth of this market.
The allogeneic stem cell therapy segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the stem cell therapy market, by type, during the forecast period
The stem cell therapy market is segmented into allogeneic and autologous stem cell therapy. Allogeneic stem therapy segment accounted for the largest share of the stem cell therapy market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the lesser complexities involved in manufacturing allogeneic-based therapies.
This segment is also expected to grow at the highest growth rate due to the increasing number of clinical trials in manufacturing allogeneic-based products.
Bone Marrow-derived MSCs segment accounted for the highest CAGR
Based on the cell source from which stem cells are obtained, the global stem cell therapy market is segmented into four sources. These include adipose tissue-derived MSCs (mesenchymal stem cells), bone marrow-derived MSCs, placenta/umbilical cord-derived MSCs, and other cell sources (which include human corneal epithelium stem cells, peripheral arterial-derived stem cells, and induced pluripotent stem cell lines).
The bone marrow-derived MSCs segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to an increasing number of clinical trials focused on bone marrow-derived cell therapies and the rising demand for these cells in blood-related disorders.
Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing country in the stem cell therapy market
The stem cell therapy market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW. The stem cell therapy market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Factors such as the growing adoption of stem cell-based treatment in the region and the growing approval & commercialization of stem cell-based products for degenerative disorders drive the growth of the stem cell therapy market in the region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Stem Cell Therapy Market Overview
4.2 North America: Stem Cell Therapy Market
4.3 Stem Cell Therapy Market, by Cell Source
4.4 Stem Cell Therapy Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Availability of Funding for Stem Cell Research
5.2.1.2 Increasing GMP-Certification Approvals for Cell Therapy Production Facilities
5.2.1.3 Increasing Clinical Trials for Stem Cell Based-Therapies
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Ethical Concerns Related to Embryonic Stem Cells
5.2.2.2 High Cost of Cell-Based Research
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 The Emergence of IPSCs as an Alternative to ESCs
5.2.3.2 Growing Demand for Cell & Gene Therapies
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Technical Limitations
5.3 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
5.4 Technology Analysis
5.5 Value Chain Analysis
5.6 Ecosystem Market Map
5.7 Supply Chain
5.8 Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.8.1 Threat of New Entrants
5.8.2 Threat of Substitutes
5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.8.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.8.5 Intensity of Competition Rivalry
5.9 Regulatory Landscape
5.9.1 North America
5.9.2 Europe
5.9.3 Asia-Pacific
5.9.4 Row
5.10 Pricing Analysis
5.11 Patent Analysis
6 Stem Cell Therapy Market, by Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Allogeneic Stem Cell Therapy
6.2.1 Ease in Production Processes to Drive Market Growth
6.3 Autologous Stem Cell Therapy
6.3.1 Low Risk of Post-Treatment Complications to Drive the Market Growth
7 Stem Cell Therapy Market, by Cell Source
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Adipose Tissue-Derived MSCs
7.2.1 Advantages of Being Easy to Isolate and Harvest Drives the Market Growth of this Segment
7.3 Bone Marrow-Derived MSCs
7.3.1 Increasing Cases of Metabolic Disorders to Support Market Growth of this Segment
7.4 Placenta/Umbilical Cord-Derived MSCs
7.4.1 Low Chances of Rejection from the Immune System is Likely to Support Market Growth of this Segment
7.5 Other Cell Sources
8 Stem Cell Therapy Market, by Therapeutic Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Musculoskeletal Disorders
8.2.1 Increasing Cases of Osteoarthritis to Drive the Market Growth of this Segment
8.3 Wounds & Injuries
8.3.1 Increasing Benefits of Allogeneic-Based Therapies to Support the Market Growth
8.4 Inflammatory & Autoimmune Diseases
8.4.1 Increasing Clinical Trials for this Segment is Likely to Support Market Growth
8.5 Surgeries
8.5.1 Increasing Clinical Research for Surgical Applications to Support Market Growth
8.6 Cardiovascular Diseases
8.6.1 Increasing Public & Private Funding for CVD Research is Likely to Support Market Growth
8.7 Neurological Disorders
8.7.1 Rising Prevalence of Neurogenerative Disorders Supports Market Growth of this Segment
8.8 Other Therapeutic Applications
9 Stem Cell Therapy Market, by Region
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.3 Europe
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.5 Rest of the World
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Revenue Share Analysis of Top Market Players
10.3 Market Share Analysis
10.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping
10.4.1 Stars
10.4.2 Emerging Leaders
10.4.3 Pervasive Players
10.4.4 Participants
10.5 Stem Cell Therapy Market: SME Evaluation Matrix, 2020 (Under Pipeline)
10.5.1 Progressive Companies
10.5.2 Starting Blocks
10.5.3 Responsive Companies
10.5.4 Dynamic Companies
10.6 Company Product Footprint
10.7 Company Geographic Footprint of Major Players in the Stem Cell Therapy Market
10.8 Competitive Scenario
10.8.1 Product Launches
10.8.2 Deals
10.8.3 Other Developments
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Major Players
11.1.1 Smith & Nephew
11.1.2 Medipost
11.1.3 Anterogen
11.1.4 Corestem
11.1.5 Pharmicell
11.1.6 NuVasive
11.1.7 RTI Surgical
11.1.8 AlloSource
11.1.9 JCR Pharmaceuticals
11.1.10 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company
11.1.11 Holostem Terapie Avanzate
11.1.12 Orthofix
11.1.13 Stempeutics Research
11.1.14 Regrow Biosciences
11.2 Other Players (Under Pipeline)
11.2.1 Athersys
11.2.2 Mesoblast
11.2.3 BioRestorative Therapies
11.2.4 Pluristem Theraputics
11.2.5 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics
11.2.6 Gamida Cell
11.2.7 ViaCyte
11.2.8 Kangstem Biotech
11.2.9 Hope Biosciences
11.2.10 Cellular Biomedicine Group
11.2.11 Personalized Stem Cells
12 Appendix
12.1 Discussion Guide
12.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal
12.3 Available Customizations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s3mud8
