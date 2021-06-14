DUBLIN, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market (2021-2026) by Biomaterial, Anatomical Structure, Product Type, Application, Technology, Duration, End-user, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market is estimated to be USD 703.3 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 864 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.2%.
The Global Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market is segmented further based on Biomaterial, Anatomical Structure, Product Type, Application, Technology, Duration, End User, and Geography.
- By Biomaterial, the market is classified as autologous, allogeneic, xenogeneic and amnion. Amongst the two, the Autologous segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.
- By Anatomical Structure, the market is segmented as Cellular and Acellular. Acellular Anatomical Structure is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.
- By Product Type, the market is classified as Natural and Synthetic. Synthetic products are further segmented as biodegradable and Non-biodegradable. Natural segment holds the highest market share.
- By Application, the market is classified as chronic wounds, burns cases, traumatic wounds, diabetic foot ulcers and others. Amongst all, the Chronic Wounds segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.
- By Technology, the market is classified as Laser assisted bio-printing, 3D, Robotic Technology, and Others. Amongst them, the 3D Technology is estimated to hold the highest market share.
- By Duration, the market is classified as Permanent and Semi-permanent. Amongst the two, the Permanent segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.
- By End User, the market is classified as Hospital and Clinic, Ambulatory Surgical Center, and Others. The Hospital and Clinic segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.
- By Geography, North America dominates the market.
Recent Developments
1. Acelity enters agreement to transition Systagenix manufacturing facility to Scapa Healthcare. - September 2020
2. Integra LifeSciences Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire ACell, Inc. - December 2020
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report Smith & Nephew, Molnlycke Health Care, Integra LifeSciences, Regenicin., Organogenesis Inc, MiMedx., LifeNet Health, Kerecis, Medline Industries, BSN medical, ConvaTec Group, Mallinckrodt, Tissue Regenix, etc.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Acute and Chronic Wounds
4.2.1.2 Rising Demand for Skin Grafts
4.2.1.3 Rising Awareness Regarding Various Treatment Options
4.2.1.4 Increasing adoption and a suitable alternative to auto- and allografts
4.2.1.5 Rising Incidences of Accidents, such as Road Accidents, Burns, and Trauma
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.2.1 Lack of Proper Reimbursement Policies
4.2.2.2 High Cost of Treatment and Prolonged Treatment Time
4.2.2.3 Inability of Biologists, Biochemists, and Technical Engineers to Reproduce Skin Appendages
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.3.1 Focus of Researchers on establishing new construction technologies in the arena of skin tissue engineering
4.2.4 Challenges
4.2.4.1 Difficulty in producing complex skin substitutes that can readily be transplanted in large quantities
4.2.4.2 Issues with the Biomaterials used for skin grafts
4.2.4.3 Challenges in finding a substitute for split-thickness grafts
4.3 Trends
4.3.1 The 3-D bio textile and bio printing
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market, By Biomaterial
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Autologous
6.3 Allogeneic
6.4 Xenogeneic
6.5 Amnion
7 Global Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market, By Anatomical Structure
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Cellular
7.3 Acellular
8 Global Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market, By Product Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Natural
8.3 Synthetic
8.3.1 Biodegradable
8.3.2 Non-Biodegradable
9 Global Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Chronic Wounds
9.3 Burns Cases
9.4 Traumatic Wounds
9.5 Diabetic Foot Ulcers
9.6 Others
10 Global Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market, By Technology
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Laser assisted bio-printing
10.3 3D
10.4 Robotic Technology
10.5 Others
11 Global Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market, By Duration
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Permanent
11.3 Semi-permanent
12 Global Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market, By End User
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Hospital and Clinic
12.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centre
12.4 Others
13 Global Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market, By Geography
13.1 Introduction
13.2 North America
13.2.1 US
13.2.2 Canada
13.2.3 Mexico
13.3 South America
13.3.1 Brazil
13.3.2 Argentina
13.4 Europe
13.4.1 UK
13.4.2 France
13.4.3 Germany
13.4.4 Italy
13.4.5 Spain
13.4.6 Rest of Europe
13.5 Asia-Pacific
13.5.1 China
13.5.2 Japan
13.5.3 India
13.5.4 Indonesia
13.5.5 Malaysia
13.5.6 South Korea
13.5.7 Australia
13.5.8 Russia
13.5.9 Rest of APAC
13.6 Rest of the World
13.6.1 Qatar
13.6.2 Saudi Arabia
13.6.3 South Africa
13.6.4 United Arab Emirates
13.6.5 Latin America
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Competitive Quadrant
14.2 Market Share Analysis
14.3 Competitive Scenario
14.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
14.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships
14.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
14.3.4 Investments & funding
15 Company Profiles
15.1 Organogenesis, Inc
15.2 Smith & Nephew
15.3 BSN Medical
15.4 Molnlycke Health Care
15.5 Integra LifeSciences
15.6 Medtronic
15.7 Tissue Regenix Ltd
15.8 Stratatech (A Mallinckrodt Company)
15.9 Regenicin
15.10 MiMedx
15.11 LifeNet Health
15.12 Kerecis
15.13 Medline Industries, Inc
15.14 ConvaTec Group
15.15 Mallinckrodt
15.16 Amarantus Bioscience Holdings
15.17 3M Inc
16 Appendix
