The Global Topical Pain Relief Market is estimated to be USD 10.26 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 13.19 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.16%.
Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Topical Pain Relief Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.
As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Advacare Pharma, Glaxosmithkline, Johnson & Johnson, Nestle, Novartis, Pfizer, Reckitt Benckiser, Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Topical Biomedics, Exzell Pharma, Tyzpure, etc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increase in Prevalence of Arthritis
4.1.2 Growth in Geriatric Population
4.1.3 High Demand for Topical Pain Relief Products by Sportsperson
4.1.4 Lesser Side Effects Caused by Topical Pain Relief Products as Compared to Oral Medicines
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Stringent Government Regulation in Development and Distribution
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Emergence of Online Pharmacy
4.3.2 Opportunities in Emerging Economies
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Side Effects Associated with Use
4.4.2 Availability of Alternative Route of Administration
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Topical Pain Relief Market, By Therapeutic
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Non-Opioids
6.2.1 Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAIDS)
6.2.2 Methyl salicylates
6.2.3 Capsaicin
6.2.4 Lidocaine
6.2.5 Other non-opioids
6.3 Opioids
6.3.1 Buprenorphine
6.3.2 Fentanyl
7 Global Topical Pain Relief Market, By Formulation
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Cream
7.3 Gel
7.4 Spray
7.5 Patch
7.6 Others
8 Global Topical Pain Relief Market, By Formulation
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Prescription Pain Relief
8.3 Over-the-counter Pain Relief
9 Global Topical Pain Relief Market, By Distribution Channel
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Pharmacies & Drug Stores
9.3 E Commerce
9.4 Retail & Grocery Stores
10 Americas' Topical Pain Relief Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Argentina
10.3 Brazil
10.4 Canada
10.5 Chile
10.6 Colombia
10.7 Mexico
10.8 Peru
10.9 United States
10.10 Rest of Americas
11 Europe's Topical Pain Relief Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Austria
11.3 Belgium
11.4 Denmark
11.5 Finland
11.6 France
11.7 Germany
11.8 Italy
11.9 Netherlands
11.10 Norway
11.11 Poland
11.12 Russia
11.13 Spain
11.14 Sweden
11.15 Switzerland
11.16 United Kingdom
11.17 Rest of Europe
12 Middle East and Africa's Topical Pain Relief Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Egypt
12.3 Israel
12.4 Qatar
12.5 Saudi Arabia
12.6 South Africa
12.7 United Arab Emirates
12.8 Rest of MEA
13 APAC's Topical Pain Relief Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Australia
13.3 Bangladesh
13.4 China
13.5 India
13.6 Indonesia
13.7 Japan
13.8 Malaysia
13.9 Philippines
13.10 Singapore
13.11 South Korea
13.12 Sri Lanka
13.13 Thailand
13.14 Taiwan
13.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Competitive Quadrant
14.2 Market Share Analysis
14.3 Strategic Initiatives
14.3.1 M&A and Investments
14.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
14.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
15 Company Profiles
15.1 Advacare Pharma
15.2 Glaxosmithkline
15.3 Johnson & Johnson
15.4 Nestle
15.5 Novartis
15.6 Pfizer
15.7 Reckitt Benckiser
15.8 Sanofi
15.9 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
15.10 Topical Biomedics
15.11 Exzell Pharma
15.12 Tyzpure
16 Appendix
