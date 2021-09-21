DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Total Knee Replacement Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global total knee replacement market should reach $8.0 billion by 2026 from $6.5 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
The primary segment of the global total knee replacement market is expected to grow from $4.8 billion in 2021 to $5.8 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.9% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. The revision segment of the global total knee replacement market is expected to grow from $1.7 billion in 2021 to $2.2 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.8% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
Report Scope
This report examines the current and forecasted market potential for total knee replacement. It offers a detailed analysis of the market background, technological advancement, competitive environment, drivers and restraints, and market growth trends. This report includes market projections through 2026, detailing the market share for total knee replacement based on the product and implant type.
By product, the total knee replacement market is segmented into primary total knee replacement and revision total knee replacement. By implant type, the total knee replacement market is segmented into fixed-bearing implants, mobile-bearing implants and others.
By geography, the total knee replacement market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Rest of the World (RoW). The detailed analyses of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, Canada, U.K., Spain, Italy, France, Japan, India and China are regional segments. For market estimates, data is provided for 2020 as the base year, 2021 and forecast through year-end 2026. Estimated values used are based on total knee replacement implant manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that are unadjusted for inflation.
The Report Includes
- 29 tables
- An overview of the global markets for total knee replacement
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2019 to 2020, estimates for 2021 and projection of CAGR through 2026
- Quantification of total knee replacement market based on product, implant type and region, and analysis of market drivers, and restraints, and regulatory and reimbursement scenarios impacting the global market
- Pipeline analysis of total knee replacement implants, disease prevalence and epidemiology of osteoporosis, arthritis and diabetes and their relationship with total knee replacement surgery
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis
- Company profiles of major players, including B. Braun Melsungen AG, Corin, Exactech Inc., Medacta International and Smith & Nephew PLC
Key growth factors are the increasing incidence of orthopedic disorders among the population and an aging population. Other growth factors include increasing approvals of technologically advanced products and rising R&D investments in knee replacement implants. Also, the increasing incidence of orthopedic disorders related to the growing incidence of both diabetes and obesity cases is pushing growth in the total knee replacement market.
The diseases related to muscles, tendons and joints generally are considered to be orthopedic disorders. The most widely recognized orthopedic issues are osteoarthritis, joint inflammation, rheumatoid joint pain and lower back pain. Each bone, tissue and ligament in the body is a piece of the skeletal framework and a potential supporter of orthopedic conditions. Degenerative and incendiary infections of the bones and joints are normal orthopedic issues. These conditions frequently are found as chronic ailments among the elderly. As a percentage of the total global population, the elder population continues to expand. It is expected that the number of individuals 50 years and older who have bone infections will double during the forecast period.
Most of these conditions require surgery such as total joint replacement. These surgeries require implants to be placed inside the body. The three most common orthopedic disorders are osteoarthritis, lower limb joint pain and medial cartilage tear.
In the U.S., orthopedic disorders affect than 1 in 2 adults and 3 in 4 people over the age of 65. Arthritis, trauma, and back pain are the three most basic orthopedic conditions in the U.S. Orthopedic conditions are the most debilitating conditions affecting the overall world population. Orthopedic disorders are increasing as U.S. aged population increases. By 2030, the number of people in the U.S. 65 years old and over is expected to double, with individuals 85 years old and older representing the fastest-growing segment. Comparable statistical changes are anticipated for Europe.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Medical Device Regulations
- Medical Device Definition and Classification
- Regulations in the U.S.
- Legislation
- Regulations in Europe
- Process
- Regulations in Japan
Chapter 4 Total Knee Replacement: Market Background
- Introduction
- Joint Structure, Function and Definitions
- Hip Joint
- Knee Joint
- Shoulder Joint
- Small Joints
- Overview of Joint Pain and Related Disorders
- Osteoarthritis
- Rheumatoid Arthritis
- Post-traumatic Arthritis
- Osteoporosis
- Historical Background of the Orthopedic Market
- Evolution of Total Knee Replacement
- Overview of Knee Replacement
- Knee Implants
- Fixed-bearing Knee Implant
- Mobile-bearing Knee Implant
- Medial-pivot Knee Implant
- Gender-specific Knee Implants
- Patient-specific/Customized Implants
- Knee Replacement Types
- Total Knee Replacement
- Knee Resurfacing
- Revision Knee Replacement
- Unicondylar/Partial Knee Replacement
- Navigation Systems
- Minimally Invasive Surgery
- Infection
- Complications
- Alternatives
- Trends
- Low Adoption Rate of Gender-Specific Knee Replacements
- Bicruciate-retaining Total Knee Arthroplasty Offers Future Growth Opportunities
- Growing Infection Rates Contributing to Rise in Knee Revisions
- Demand among Younger Population
- Changing Structure of the Healthcare Industry
- Hospital Consolidation
- Medical Tourism
- Health Insurance Developments
Chapter 5 Total Knee Replacement: Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increased Prevalence of Osteoarthritis
- Robotic Surgeries Drives Sales of Knee Implants
- Need for Personalized Implants
- Rapid Growth of the World's Elderly Population
- Advancements in Technology
- Market Restraints
- Demand for Warranties
- Financial Burden of Revision Procedures
- Increased Number of Implant Recalls
Chapter 6 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
- Introduction
- Outbreak
- Impact of COVID-19 on Total Knee Replacement
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Product Category
- Introduction
- Primary Total Knee Replacement
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Revision Total Knee Replacement
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Implant Type
- Introduction
- Fixed-bearing Implants
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Mobile-bearing Implants
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Others
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
- Introduction
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
- Global Company Share Analysis
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Agreements, Collaborations, Product Launches, Achievements and Partnerships
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- B. Braun Melsungen A
- Corin Group
- Depuy Synthes (J&J)
- Exactech Inc.
- Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.
- Medacta International
- Stryker Corp.
- Smith & Nephew Plc
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings
Chapter 12 Appendix: List of Acronyms
