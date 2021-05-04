MILWAUKEE, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Wound, Ostomy and Continence Nursing Certification Board (WOCNCB®) is pleased to announce the launch of the Employer Discount Voucher program for all WOCNCB certifications. This program provides employers small and large a solution to get more nurses certified and keep them certified while keeping costs down. The vouchers apply to initial certification and recertification.
Positive Patient Impact
"This pandemic has illuminated nurses' critical role in health care; they are frontline providers caring for patients and our communities. WOCNCB® is very pleased to offer this program providing employers a way to save and support nurses' continued clinical professional growth resulting in a higher level of board certified specialty nursing care to patients. This program benefits both small and large employers offering significant discounts for organizations purchasing as few as 3 vouchers at a time." – Cindy Lemek, CAE, Executive Director, WOCNCB®.
How Program Works:
- Employers purchase vouchers directly from WOCNCB®, discounts are based on quantity ordered.
- Employers distribute vouchers to nurses to use as payment for WOCNCB® application fees.
- The vouchers are valid for initial, recertification and WOCNCB Professional Growth Portfolio (PGP) applications.
The Employer Discount Program is available for purchase here.
WOCNCB® is the only certification for Wound, Ostomy, Continence and Foot Care nursing that is accredited by both the Accreditation Board for Specialty Nursing Certification (ABSNC) and National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA) and is considered The Gold Standard for Certification®. Accredited specialty nursing certification has become an important guidepost for healthcare facilities seeking Magnet designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC).
About WOCNCB®
A not-for-profit professional, international nursing organization certifying over 9,200 registered nurses who are specialists in the field of wound, ostomy, continence and foot care. WOCNCB® has Board Certified nurses in Canada, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia.
For more information, contact the WOCNCB® at (888) 496-2622, e-mail info@wocncb.org, or visit http://www.wocncb.org.
