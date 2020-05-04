LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Theragun®, the pioneer in percussive massage therapy, announced today its rebranding to Therabody™. Therabody will continue to embody Theragun's original mission and commitment of leading the tech wellness space by creating cutting-edge products using proprietary technology to provide natural wellness solutions for everyone. In addition to the Therabody rebrand, the company is launching a proprietary USDA certified organic CBD line, TheraOne™ as well as Theragun's 4th generation percussive massage devices with the introduction of the brand's new proprietary motor using QuietForce Technology™ and Smart Percussive Therapy™, seamlessly integrating with the updated Therabody app.
"With the launch of TheraOne and our 4th generation of percussive massage therapy devices, it was a natural progression for us to evolve into this next chapter of becoming Therabody," said Dr. Jason Wersland, Founder and Chief Wellness Officer of Therabody. "Since the day I invented Theragun to help me with the pain caused by a motorcycle accident, our mission as a company has been to help others with their muscle tension and soreness, whether it's for an injury, an ailment or working out. We want our customers to know under certain circumstances there are alternatives to taking pain medication and Theragun has been one of them. Now, with the launch of TheraOne, we are able to offer our customers another natural wellness solution that is not only effective on its own, but also complements our Theragun Percussive Therapy devices. I'm thrilled with this milestone of launching Therabody and how it enables us to help more people. We are just getting started as we continue to develop products backed by science that can further help people feel better, naturally."
Therabody
To continue to push the boundaries in the tech wellness space, the company has evolved into a new brand identity – Therabody – creating products and services that educate and empower consumers to be in control of their own health. While the brand will continue to champion accessibility and inclusivity through the products, services, and research that Therabody has to offer, it will also provide more solutions that are both natural and effective, further helping the community. To date, Therabody has two divisions: Theragun and TheraOne – with plans to develop and expand into additional sectors in the future.
TheraOne
TheraOne, Therabody's new line of organic and transformative CBD products, was developed after Dr. Jason began recognizing the benefits of integrating CBD into his treatments, noticing that CBD played an essential role in helping people feel better naturally. Dr. Jason and the Therabody team started to research existing CBD products on the market and became inspired to cultivate a product that not only measured up to the company's quality and efficacy standards, but Dr. Jason would feel comfortable using to treat his patients -- to do so confidently, Therabody created its proprietary CBD line, TheraOne.
With federal regulation still developing, TheraOne felt an obligation to address the current CBD market's reputation and misinformation surrounding its use, setting the highest standard by committing to cultivating a better CBD industry from the ground up -- creating quality natural products that are safe and effective. TheraOne's USDA certified organic CBD products were developed with intent and kept clean and natural from the moment the seed is planted into the ground to the second the final product is delivered to our consumers. TheraOne products are tested four times prior to being sent to an independent, DEA certified third-party laboratory to verify TheraOne's test results. Therabody shares the lab results on its website to provide transparency and confidence in the quality of its products. Additionally, TheraOne worked closely with the USDA to become the first brand to garner the USDA Organic seal across its entire product line.
Slated for a summer 2020 launch, all TheraOne products are cultivated, manufactured, and packaged in Colorado, the first and leading U.S. state with state-level hemp regulation, and formulated using patent-pending Biosorb™ Technology to maximize the absorption of all the natural benefits the plant has to offer. With more than two years of dedicated research and development prior to its launch, the TheraOne portfolio will include five new proprietary full-spectrum CBD products that are all-natural and toxin free.
Theragun
As the creator and leader of percussive massage therapy devices, Therabody continues to invest heavily in its research and development, spending the last two years inventing its 4th generation devices with the most powerful brushless motors and ground-breaking QuietForce Technology. While Theragun Percussive Therapy devices will continue to deliver its signature 16 mm of amplitude, speed of 2400 percussions per minute, and power providing deep muscle treatment, each device now operates at the same quiet sound level of less powerful vibration therapy devices and similar to the sound of an electric toothbrush. No other device on the market delivers this level of power, ergonomics and quality at such a low sound level.
In addition to the new 4th generation percussive massage therapy devices, the brand also developed and launched the first of its kind, Smart Percussive Therapy devices with Bluetooth® capabilities, that enable consumers to use their smartphone to activate wellness routines created by Therabody's education division, Theragun University, based on the user's health activity data through the Therabody app. The Therabody app also provides routines based on ailments, body parts, and activities showing the specific muscle, ideal length of time, most effective speed, and the amount of pressure that should be applied. The Therabody app can control and customize the device's speed and users can save their favorite wellness routines directly to presets stored on their Theragun devices for quick and easy access if they are not near a mobile device. All previous Theragun Percussive Therapy models will also be able to be used with the Therabody app.
"When we wanted to develop our 4th generation line, we sought to invent the most quiet, yet effective percussive massage therapy device that could be found on the market while not having to sacrifice quality or performance," said Benjamin Nazarian, CEO of Therabody. "We've spent years perfecting and creating our own proprietary motor that would still deliver both results and our signature Theragun feeling. With more than 65 industry leading patents and the first-ever connected percussive therapy device, we truly believe that our consumers will see that we are continuing to raise the standards in not only the percussive massage therapy industry, but the tech wellness space as a whole."
New in its entirety to the Theragun family, are the Theragun mini™ and Wave Roller™. For consumers on-the-go, the Theragun mini is a portable treatment packed with power, allowing consumers to utilize a Theragun anytime and anywhere, while the Wave Roller with Bluetooth® can be used to accelerate a warm-up or aid recovery -- couple the Wave Roller with any Theragun device and total body recovery can be achieved.
The 4th generation Theragun portfolio is comprised of the following devices including:
- Theragun PRO™- Top-of-the-line, powerfully quiet commercial-grade deep muscle treatment meets personalized, guided app experiences that help to reduce muscle soreness, improve mobility, and increase relaxation. With a rotating arm, OLED screen, 2 swappable batteries for continuous run-time, 5 hours of battery life, wireless charging and an industry-leading 2-year warranty, the Theragun PRO is the most advanced, feature rich, professional-grade recovery tool of choice for professionals and everyday people worldwide and now quieter than ever. Price: $599
- Theragun Elite™- Launching in black and coming soon in white, the elegantly designed ultimate wellness partner is quieter than ever. With an OLED screen and wireless charging the Theragun Elite integrates a personalized app experience to reduce tension, whether it comes from everyday life, work, or workouts. Price: $399
- Theragun Prime™- With the intuitive app as a guide, the Theragun Prime offers deep muscle treatment simplified for any need with the essential percussive therapy features to release everyday stress and strain. Price: $299
- Theragun mini™ - *NEW* to the Theragun family, Theragun mini is the pocket-sized partner, giving Theragun quality muscle treatment with unparalleled portability. Compact yet powerful, Theragun mini is the most agile massage device that can go anywhere, small enough to fit into a laptop bag or purse. Price: $199
- Wave Roller™ - Launching this summer, the newest member of the whole-body wellness line is a smart vibrating foam roller to help accelerate a warm-up, aid in recovery, increase blood flow, enhance mobility, and release tension any time. The device's signature wave pattern works with the vibration to actively manipulate the tissue for a more effective muscle stimulation. With 2.5 hours of battery life, stay connected and access personalized routines with the Therabody app integration. Price: $149
Additionally, the new 4th generation Theragun PRO, Theragun Elite, and Wave Roller offer wireless charging capabilities for more convenient charging at home or in a commercial setting.
Attachments for the percussive therapy devices are compatible across the entire product line. The non-porous closed-cell foam allows for easy cleaning of attachments with disinfectant wipes, which is especially critical during this time and important for Theragun commercial customers who are seeking ways to offer a hygienic experience that open-cell foam attachments simply are not able to provide.
All 4th generation Theragun products are available for purchase on Therabody.com and at select retail locations.
ABOUT THERABODY
Theragun was created in 2008 and officially launched in 2016 by chiropractor Dr. Jason Wersland after suffering a life-altering injury. Building on over a decade of research and development, the brand's gold standard Theragun percussive therapy devices use proprietary state-of-the-art technology to effectively reduce muscle tension, accelerate recovery, and improve performance. In 2020, Theragun rebranded to Therabody, continuing its mission to provide natural wellness product solutions through innovation in the percussive therapy space as well as launching its own U.S. grown and USDA certified organic CBD line, TheraOne. Therabody is the most trusted percussive therapy brand among professional sports teams, professional athletes, celebrities, world-renowned trainers, physical therapists and people in more than 50 countries. For more information on Therabody's latest products and to stay up to date on company news, visit www.Therabody.com and follow the brand on social media via Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. The Therabody app is available for download for iOS on the Apple App Store and for Android on the Google Play Store.