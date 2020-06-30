LINDON, Utah, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TheraLight, LLC, an FDA registered leader in photomedicine, has announced several recent actions regarding the expansion of its Intellectual Property Portfolio (IPP). These include the filing of multiple new patent applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), and acquisition of patents, trademarks, and internet domains pertaining to TheraLight.
"These actions further strengthen our intellectual property and technology portfolio, as well as support our strategic growth and position as a leader in the photobiomodulation or light therapy industry," said Brian Probst, Vice President of Technology. "We are excited to bring new innovations to the medical and wellness communities. TheraLight is at the forefront of providing noninvasive therapeutic treatments that offer drug free pain relief and faster recovery. Based on over 30 years of experience, we have maintained a focus and expertise on light therapy now referred to as photobiomodulation (PBMT). Photobiomodulation can reduce pain and inflammation and encourage faster healing in wounds, tendons, nerves, and bones. Utilizing red and near infrared light in four wavelengths in a true 360° coverage, our TheraLight 360 and TheraLight FIT systems uniquely deliver maximized treatment coverages of the entire body so that patients can receive optimal outcomes."
As the Vice President of Technology for the TheraLight, Brian will continue to focus on product research and development with additional IPP actions planned for the near future. Brian is a passionate product designer and inventor, authoring 21 patents. Brian's products and businesses have received international acclaim, including being featured in Wired, Forbes, and The Wall Street Journal. Assisting Brian Probst in product research and development is Dr. Lin Yang, PhD, recognized for many years in the diode laser and LED industries. Based in Germany, Dr. Yang also holds numerous patents.
The global light therapy market is projected to grow at a significant growth rate during the next decade. According to Global Market Insights, Inc., the Light Therapy Market value will reach $1 billion by 2025. The market growth is attributed to new product development and technology resulting in growing recognition for non-invasive light therapy by the medical community coupled with the growing demand by patients for drug free treatments, that in turn, increase the demand for light therapies across the globe.
About TheraLight, LLC:
TheraLight, LLC is a medical device company and emerging global leader in innovative photomedicine technology. Representing management with over thirty years of experience, TheraLight delivers expertise in design, manufacturing, production, and regulatory compliance. We partner with healthcare professionals to bring the best and newest technology as well as provide advanced training and support to maximize clinical and financial outcomes. TheraLight was started and currently led by the founders of Aspen Laser (www.aspenlaser.com) For more information, please visit www.theralight.com
