MONTCLAIR, New Jersey, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Theranica USA, a fully owned subsidiary of Theranica Bioelectronics (Theranica), a bio-medical technology company developing advanced electroceuticals for migraine and other pain conditions, today announced the appointment of two senior executives amid growing demand for the company's prescription migraine treatment device Nerivio®. Dave Duff, formerly of Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, joins Theranica as Head of Marketing and Training, and Jennifer Stanton from pharmaceutical company Zogenix joins as Head of Market Access to lead all reimbursement and access initiatives for Nerivio.
Nerivio, an FDA-authorized prescribed wearable device for the acute treatment of migraine, is worn on the upper arm at migraine onset, and utilizes electrical impulses controlled by a smartphone to provide patients with drug-free therapy. Over the past six months, in a limited launch program with select headache clinics in the US, Nerivio was used to treat more than 5,000 patients and provided upwards of 30,000 treatments. Recently, Theranica expanded availability of Nerivio via telemedicine partnerships with Cove and UpScript to enable rapid consultation with a licensed physician and home delivery of the prescribed device.
"This is an exciting and important time for both Theranica and the broader migraine treatment market, and we are pleased to welcome Dave and Jen who bring valuable experience as we embark on this next phase of growth," said Scott Szymanski, president of Theranica USA. "From day one our vision was to provide an effective and affordable drug-free treatment option for those living with migraine. With the influx of interest and demand for Nerivio, we are also embarking on a reimbursement initiative that will make our treatment even more accessible to those who need it."
Each Nerivio unit can be used for 12 migraine treatments, after which it can be recycled, and the prescription can be refilled with a new device.
Dave Duff, Head of Marketing and Training, brings over 20 years of CNS marketing and medical communications experience in a variety of roles. Dave most recently was a key contributor to the clinical development and commercialization of a new treatment for Parkinson's Disease. His vast experience in roles across commercial and medical affairs provides Theranica with a uniquely well-rounded pharmaceutical executive to lead its US marketing effort. "Nerivio can be a game-changer for people living with migraine," said Duff. "I am excited to lead the marketing efforts on this unique drug-free option that has the potential to help the millions of patients currently dissatisfied with their current acute migraine treatment."
Jennifer Stanton, Head of Market Access, will lead all reimbursement and access initiatives for Nerivio. Jen brings more than 14 years of pharmaceutical experience, the last six focused on managed care and reimbursement. She most recently helped lead all market access strategic planning for an orphan CNS product launch. "Working in the migraine space has provided me with firsthand understanding of the pervasive effects of migraine, not only to patients' physical health, but to their lifestyle and productivity," said Stanton. "I'm looking forward to leading Theranica's access and reimbursement strategy with the goal of providing patients with more affordable access to this innovative migraine treatment."
About Theranica
Theranica Bio-Electronics is dedicated to creating effective, safe, affordable, low-side effect electroceuticals for idiopathic pain conditions. The company's award-winning flagship product, Nerivio™, is the first FDA-cleared smartphone-controlled prescription wearable device for acute migraine treatment. Setting the foundation of an effective first-line therapeutic alternative to pharmacological options within the migraine industry, Theranica is expanding its proprietary technology to offer additional solutions for other pain conditions.
