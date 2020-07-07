OCEANSIDE, Calif., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), announced submission of a publication providing preclinical data which supports repositioning of its Cancer Immunotherapy StemVacs™ as a candidate for treatment of COVID-19. StemVacs™ is based on activating universal donor immune system cells called dendritic cells in a manner so that upon injection they reprogram the body's "Natural Killer" cells.
Natural killer cells are the most potent cell type in the body in terms of killing viruses. Unfortunately, natural killer cells also produce chemicals called cytokines which at high concentrations can be lethal. The current data suggests that StemVacs™ can activate natural killer cells while at the same time suppressing lung inflammation. This dual mechanism of action makes StemVacs™ a promising candidate for treatment of coronavirus.
"The activation of natural killer cells caused by StemVacs™ was so significant that we were able to obverse inhibition of tumor growth. The data submitted today strongly suggest the possibility of using our immunotherapy in COVID-19, but also supports the original disease indication of StemVacs™ which is oncology" said Dr. James Veltmeyer, first author on the publication and Chief Medical Officer of the Company. "Many immunotherapies possess the potential side effect of what is called cytokine storm. Interestingly, our immunotherapy actually seems to suppress pathological inflammation."
The authors of the paper discussed the concept of a potential "tolerogenic loop" in which the dendritic cells are activating natural killer cells but also stimulating generation of T regulatory cells which act to protect the lung from excess inflammation.
"Given that StemVacs™ already has an IND number with the FDA, the studies that we need to undertake to initiate our COVID-19 repositioning need only to support potential efficacy. We believe that the data we are submitting for publication strongly supports efficacy" said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of the Company. "We are in the process of collecting data from patients treated with StemVacs for cancer and once these data are properly presented, we hope to file an IND amendment to request the FDA to allow us to initiate clinical trials in coronavirus."
About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.
Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com , our public forum is https://board.therapeuticsolutionsint.com/ and our prepublication may be read at https://therapeuticsolutionsint.com/CV/JTRM-D-20-01274.pdf.
Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.
ir@tsoimail.com