CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapia Staffing (www.Therapiastaffing.com) a staffing partner of schools nationwide for educational, therapy and nursing services continues to support our educational system in response to COVID-19.
With more information coming daily from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and schools nationwide discussing the possibility of community-level COVID-19 outbreaks, alternative education option plans are being implemented. Responding to this challenge telepractice or virtual learning is a powerful way to approach community containment while not forcing schools to completely stop education and is currently receiving serious consideration as a tool for minimizing the spread of this illness.
Therapia Staffing has been working with many K-12 school districts nationally implementing this online learning platform, initially to help solve the shortage of educational professionals needed for our school districts. With the ongoing CDC recommendations Therapia Staffing's national school reach is seeing more districts reaching out to use this telepractice tool ensuring that their students and employees can maintain some normalcy while the country adjusts to the recommendations from the CDC and federal government.
"We have been a strong resource for our school district's in providing telepractice services prior to this national health concern and feel encouraged to offer this alternative educational tool to new districts now facing the challenge of supporting their students and staff," said Jennifer Goldstein co-founder and CEO of Therapia Staffing. "Our technology platform allows our employees to deliver educational services with students that support their growth and advancement. As a mother of 2 boys that both have received special education services throughout their K-12 years, I understand first hand the importance of consistency for our kids."
For more information in regards to how Therapia Staffing can help answer any questions or concerns in regards to this telepractice support please reach out to Jennifer Goldstein, CEO at Jennifer@therapiastaffing.com or 866-678-9449 Extension 700.