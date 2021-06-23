RYE, NY, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hamptons Runners Get Relief! Therapist Preferred, a Westchester, NY based consumer cannabidiol (CBD) brand co-founded by a doctor of physical therapy, today announced their exclusive sponsorship as the "Official CBD Sports Cream of the Hamptons Marathon & Half".
VIEW CBD SPORTS CREAMS: https://therapistpreferred.com/product-category/topicals/
Focused on maximizing the performance & recovery for active people, Therapist Preferred will be on-site in Southampton, NY for the race on October 2, 2021, showcasing their line of premium, natural, THC-Free CBD products and providing special offers to race participants & spectators.
"As a NY based company, we are thrilled to partner with one of the premier road racing events in the area as we safely get back to live racing." said Therapist Preferred Co-Founder & CEO, Brett Ehrlich. "Our fast-acting CBD Sports Creams are beloved by runners for use before and after workouts and we are excited to support and cheer on all of the participating athletes at the Hamptons Marathon."
"I'm grateful to have been introduced to Therapist Preferred and proud to have them as a partner. We road test everything here and Therapist Preferred is my go-to product for quick relief after overdoing it" Diane Weinberger, Co-Founder Hamptons Marathon & Half.
In addition to on-site activation and engagement with the race community, Therapist Preferred will award the overall female & male winners of the Marathon & Half Marathons with a bottle of CBD Sports Cream.
Therapist Preferred will also conduct a search for a few runners who best represent the active spirit of "Team Therapist Preferred" to wear Therapist Preferred branded performance gear and share their experiences on social media before & during the Hamptons Marathon.
Shipping nationwide, Therapist Preferred's products are available directly on the Therapist Preferred website as well as in select Northeast specialty retailers and sports medicine/wellness clinics.
To learn more about Therapist Preferred including their founding story, industry leading extraction process and rigorous testing methods, please visit the company website at http://www.therapistpreferred.com and follow @ThrpstPreferred on social media.
For more information on the Hamptons Marathon & Half or to register for participation, please visit the Hamptons Marathon website, as well as its Instagram and Facebook pages (@hamptonsmarathon).
About Therapist Preferred
Established in 2019, Therapist Preferred is a NY based, THC-Free CBD company focused on wellness, performance and recovery for active people. Therapist Preferred was launched by a Doctor of Physical Therapy & his patient to provide trusted products with premium, natural ingredients. All products are Made in the USA and Third-Party Lab Verified.
