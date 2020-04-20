Theravance Biopharma Announces Peer-Reviewed Publication Highlighting TD-1473 Program in the Journal of Crohn's and Colitis

Manuscript Provides Comprehensive Summary of Positive Results from Clinical and Preclinical TD-1473 Studies Conducted to Date Gut-Selective Pan-JAK Inhibition with TD-1473 Has Demonstrated Minimal Systemic Drug Exposure, Local Target Engagement and Trends Toward Reduced Markers of Ulcerative Colitis Disease Activity