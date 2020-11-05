- YUPELRI® (revefenacin) share of the nebulized COPD market increased to 17.4% through July 2020 (up from 16% in April 2020) and achieved brand profitability on a stand-alone basis - Company updating timelines for ampreloxetine and TD-1473 - top-line results expected in Q3 2021 - TD-8236 reduced FeNO and pSTAT via JAK inhibition in the Phase 1 Part C study in moderate-to-severe asthmatics but did not meet the primary endpoint of the Phase 2a Lung Allergen Challenge study - TD-0903 data from Phase 1 provided confidence to continue dosing patients in a Phase 2 study; Phase 2 results expected in Q2 2021 - The Company updates 2020 financial guidance