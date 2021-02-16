LAS VEGAS, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On February 14, 2021, Dermascope announced their 2021 Aesthetician's Choice Award winners and for the fourth consecutive year, thermaBliss® Spa Collection by Spa Revolutions earns highest honors. In past years, their sanitary, client-exclusive thermaHerbal® Poultice (2020), thermaBliss® Shells (2019), and PerfectSense® Parraffin (2018) have garnered this same distinguished acclaim in the massage and skin care categories. Now fifteen years since founding, Spa Revolutions continues to push the limits of innovation and, by integrating their patented, self-heating mineral energy technology directly into their advanced new system of thermaBliss® Stones & Charges, we celebrate this spirit of progress yet again in 2021.
"Our small team of overachievers is so proud to be recognized for excellence four years in a row and absolutely elated to see our innovative, sanitary spa technologies helping to create safer, more enjoyable treatments for both spa goers and therapists. It's clear motivation for Spa Revolutions to keep striving to deliver more and better client-exclusive thermal wellness applications to our spa market," – says President & CEO, Glenn Hogle
The award-winning thermaBliss® Spa Collection of sanitary thermal wellness solutions provide exclusive thermal wellness tools that offer relief for customers and their ergonomic design helps minimize repetitive stress injuries to extend therapists' careers beyond the average of 5-6 years (one of the most pressing spa industry issue). The shape and size of thermaBliss Stones facilitates optimal use on clients without excess pressure and because they generate their own heat, a full 90-minute service can be completed with just two, easy-to-sanitize stones. The stones get hot (or cold) using one of the four thermaBliss ® Charges (Level 1.0 Body, Level 2.0 Body, Facial Blend, or Glacial Blend) and, best of all, they activate with tap water requiring no electrical appliance for totally mobile applications.
Traditional hot stone services received in spas and salons are inherently unsanitary and typically use anywhere from 20 to 48 porous stones that are nearly impossible to clean and sanitize -- not to mention the communal water pot harboring residual oils, lotions, exfoliated skin and bacteria from previous clients. Given the time pressure therapists feel to turn around their treatment rooms for the next client, thorough sanitization of all the stones and water pot becomes impossible. Non-porous thermaBliss Stones wipe clean and sanitize in under 2 minutes with board-certified disinfectant to ensure safe, soothing thermal wellness stone massages.
thermaBliss Charges with on-demand heating or cooling for non-stop touch time per client in 60 to 90-minute treatments without having to switch out stones as they cool down. Fill the porcelain stone with the natural heating minerals and hand-wash warm water for instant activation and the thermal massage is ready for use. They are also portable; with no need for a water pot/roaster, the thermaBliss Stones are easily transported, making them the perfect product for mobile spas and independent massage therapists.
With first-to-market, long-lasting, appliance free thermal wellness technology for professionals addressing massage, skincare, body, and nail services, the thermaBliss Spa Collection by Spa Revolutions empowers destination spas, day spas, wellness retreats, mobile spas, chiropractic, physical therapy, dental, dermatological industries, salons and independent practitioners to deliver five-star thermal wellness treatments anywhere their client prefer.
The acclaimed thermaBliss® Spa Collection of sanitary thermal wellness treatments, winners of four straight Dermascope Magazine Aesthetician's Choice Awards is embraced by the crème de la crème of the spa marketplace, including marquee properties such as Cal-a-Vie (Travel+Leisure World #2), prestigious Manhattan Mandarin Oriental, and dozens of other standard-setting properties. Spa Revolutions' is dedicated to empowering credentialed practitioners who share their mutual passion for enhancing the client experience. Globally, over 4,000 leading spas, salons, and wellness centers use thermaBliss thermal wellness enhancements to improve outcomes, delight clients, and increase profits. Sanitary, advanced thermaBliss Massage technology is available directly through Spa Revolutions or its preferred distributor, Universal Companies.
