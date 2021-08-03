LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Annually, the world's leading engineers and executives meet at MD&M West, sharing the newest innovations, technology, and medical devices shaping the med tech arena. From August 10 through August 12, 2021, Thermex-Thermatron Systems ("Thermex") will showcase its critical acquisition of Florida-based JTE Machines — a premier engineering, design, and automation firm for RF in addition to other forms of material sealing. Debuting a partnership that magnifies Thermex's potential to serve engineering and manufacturing industries, the company will soon join cutting-edge disruptors at the Anaheim Convention Center.
As a respected and long-time manufacturer of high-power industrial RF and MW systems for heating dielectric materials, medical professionals have turned to Thermex's equipment to leverage essential products. During a time when hospitals facing COVID urgently are called on for more IV bags, infusion cuffs, and mattresses for wound care, Thermex's valuable technology supports communities internationally.
Thermex-Thermatron's acquisition of JTE opens opportunities to go deeper into the RF space, merging resources to empower medical customers and transform the lives of patients. Specializing in automation design, JTE's capabilities translate well to Thermex-Thermatron equipment. Together, they can expand the substantial impacts they offer to the med tech community. For example, enhancing a range of Radio Frequency Systems and Industrial Presses, Thermex's Material Handling Systems offer beneficial options like manual and fully automatic shuttles, turntables, indexing systems, along with unwind stands.
Likewise, JTE assists medical and packaging industries through quality equipment that optimizes ultrasonic, automation, and RF technology. In joining forces with JTE, Thermex has also become the North American distributor for European-based Oteman Advanced Cutting Technology, giving customers the ability to use precise laser cutting systems and slitting machines.
Because Thermex designs and engineers custom RF welder and sealer systems, the company is able to meet whatever precise specifications or strict compliance requirements the medical industry entails. With an over 80-year background in developing and manufacturing, Thermex puts its varied experience into powerful effect, delivering systems that ensure precision, accuracy, and speed. Forming a promising alliance with JTE, Thermex prepares to present in Anaheim, California all that the companies anticipate achieving together.
Traci Evling, Director of Business Development and former Managing Partner of JTE Machines, says, "We are delighted to become part of the industry's most reputable and reliable RF machine companies, and together we now offer comprehensive and innovative solutions to exceed the increasingly demanding requirements of medical product manufacturing."
About Thermex-Thermatron
For over 80 years, Thermex-Thermatron Systems remains a trusted developer and manufacturer of Industrial RF, Industrial Microwave, and Industrial Presses, and a distributor for Traveling Welders, and Advanced Cutting Systems. The company also provides extensive services to help manufacturers throughout the world get the most from microwave, radio frequency, and thermal technology. Please visit our website for more information at Thermex-Thermatron.com.
