BASINGSTOKE, England, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The antimicrobials Cefiderocol and imipenem/relebactam are now available on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved microbroth dilution susceptibility plates, expanding testing options for microbiology laboratories, and providing the quantitative susceptibility results clinicians need to make treatment decisions for serious Gram-negative infections.
Cefiderocol and imipenem/relebactam, represent two of the latest treatment options for complicated urinary tract infections (cUTIs), including pyelonephritis. Imipenem/relebactam is also indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAI).
"As the incidence of multi-drug resistant organisms continues to increase, microbiologists are struggling to treat patients suffering from serious Gram negative infections, particularly those who have limited or no alternative treatment options," said Bernd Hofmann, vice president of marketing for Thermo Fisher microbiology business. "We are committed to making new antibiotics quickly and widely available on the Sensititre System to support clinicians who aim to offer the latest treatments as part of diverse and robust Stewardship Programs."
The Thermo Scientific Sensititre AST System is the first solution to offer both cefiderocol and imipenem/relebactam on IVD-labeled, ready to use, microbroth dilution susceptibility plates, with one of the largest, most up-to-date selections of FDA-cleared antimicrobials. The Sensititre System enables laboratories to use over 300 antimicrobials, and create custom plates tailored to formulary, dilutions and patient population, which eliminates offline tests and reduces costs. Both cefiderocol and imipenem/relebactam are available on Sensititre standard and custom plates, at concentration ranges of 0.03 - 32µg/mL and 0.03/4 – 16/4 µg/mL respectively, compatible with both Sensititre Manual Viewbox as well as the new ARIS HiQ benchtop automated reading and incubation system.
The Sensititre System uses the recognized accuracy of minimum inhibitory concentration (MIC) results, which are essential to fighting antimicrobial resistance by providing greater sensitivity for better resistance tracking. True MIC results are also the best measure of antibacterial effect, which can assist with therapeutic choices and promote overall better patient care.
- FETROJA (cefiderocol, Shionogi & Co., Ltd.) is the first approved antibiotic that functions as a siderophore, providing a unique method of penetrating the cell wall of Gram-negative bacteria, enabling its ability to overcome many of the resistance mechanisms that bacteria employ against antibiotics. Fetroja antibiotic is indicated for the treatment of patients 18 years and older with cUTI, including pyelonephritis, caused by designated susceptible Gram-negative microorganisms: Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Proteus mirabilis, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, and Enterobacter cloacae species complex.
- RECARBRIO antibiotic (imipenem-cilastatin/relebactam), Merck is indicated for the treatment of patients 18 years and older who have limited or no alternative treatment options, for the treatment of cUTI, including pyelonephritis, caused by the following susceptible Gram-negative microorganisms: Enterobacter cloacae, Escherichia coli, Klebsiella aerogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae, and Pseudomonas aeruginosa.
- RECARBRIO antibiotic is also indicated for the treatment of patients 18 years of age or older who have limited or no alternative treatment options, for the treatment of cIAI caused by the following susceptible Gram-negative microorganisms: Bacteroides caccae, Bacteroides fragilis, Bacteroides ovatus, Bacteroides stercoris, Bacteroides thetaiotaomicron, Bacteroides uniformis, Bacteroides vulgatus, Citrobacter freundii, Enterobacter cloacae, Escherichia coli, Fusobacterium nucleatum, Klebsiella aerogenes, Klebsiella oxytoca, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Parabacteroides distasonis and Pseudomonas aeruginosa.
More information on Thermo Scientific Oxoid disks can be found by visiting www.thermofisher.com/AST or by contacting microbiology@thermofisher.com.
About Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $25 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 75,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.
Contact Information:
Laura Wright
Phone: +44 (0)7920419544
E-mail: laura.wright@thermofisher.com