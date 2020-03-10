WALTHAM, Mass., March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today announced that Paul G. Parker will join the company, effective April 15, 2020, as senior vice president, strategy and corporate development, which also includes corporate social responsibility. Parker will report to Marc N. Casper, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and will be based in Waltham, Mass.
Parker joins from Goldman Sachs & Co., where he served for six years as co-chairman of Global Mergers & Acquisitions and as a member of the firm's Partnership Committee. His investment banking career spans 35 years, having held numerous global operating and senior client relationship roles at Goldman Sachs and other leading financial services firms including Barclays, Lehman Brothers and J.P. Morgan. Parker is a graduate of Harvard Business School and The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
"We are pleased to welcome Paul to the Thermo Fisher leadership team as we broaden our deep bench of executive talent," said Casper. "With more than three decades of investment banking experience, Paul is a highly respected leader in the global banking and finance community and brings skills that will complement our team. Having worked closely with Paul over the years, I am confident he will make significant contributions to our ongoing success as we continue to execute our proven growth strategy and create shareholder value."
Parker said, "I am proud to join such an exceptional company and management team. Under Marc's leadership, Thermo Fisher has successfully executed a visionary plan that has positioned the company as the unmatched leader in life sciences and healthcare. I look forward to working alongside my new colleagues to continue the company's growth trajectory through strategic M&A and by advancing its commitment to corporate social responsibility."
Shiraz Ladiwala, currently head of strategy and corporate development for Thermo Fisher, announced his plans to retire from the company in March 2021. He will serve as senior vice president, integrations, until that time and will primarily lead integration planning for the QIAGEN acquisition, which was announced on March 3, 2020.
Casper concluded, "On behalf of the entire Thermo Fisher team, I would like to thank Shiraz for his significant contributions during his outstanding 20-plus year career with us. His insights and leadership have guided us through significant value creation and I'm pleased that we will continue to benefit from his expertise in the coming year."
About Thermo Fisher
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $25 billion.
