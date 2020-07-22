WALTHAM, Mass., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 27, 2020.
Second Quarter 2020 Highlights
- Second quarter revenue increased 10% to $6.92 billion.
- Second quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 5% to $2.90.
- Second quarter adjusted EPS increased 28% to $3.89.
- Leveraged our industry-leading scale and expertise to meet strong global demand for COVID-19 products and services. Highlights in the second quarter included:
- Generated approximately $1.3 billion of COVID-related revenue
- Received expansion of emergency use authorization (EUA) to run our PCR test on additional instruments and consumables for greater workflow flexibility
- Designed and built a new facility in Lenexa, Kansas, to manufacture highly specialized viral transport media (VTM) for sample collection under a U.S. government contract
- Formed a collaboration with WuXi Diagnostics and Mayo Clinic to develop a total antibodies serology test
- Secured a multi-year pharma services contract with the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to support accelerated vaccine development and production.
- Continued to increase our global pharma services capacity to meet strong customer demand, announcing a strategic partnership with CSL Limited to provide our entire portfolio of pharma services and operate their new biologics facility in Lengnau, Switzerland, and beginning construction of a new site in Plainville, Massachusetts, that will double our viral vector manufacturing capacity.
- Launched innovative products and services across our businesses, including two new-generation Exploris mass spectrometers that extend our Orbitrap platform, a digital service offering for increased remote instrument support and a cell culture medium that enhances bioproduction efficiency.
Adjusted EPS, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin and free cash flow are non-GAAP measures that exclude certain items detailed later in this press release under the heading "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
"We delivered an extraordinary quarter," said Marc N. Casper, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Thermo Fisher Scientific. "We quickly mobilized our resources to support the global COVID-19 response and made a significant contribution to our customers and society while effectively managing the company through the current economic environment.
"Our teams worked with relentless intensity to establish Thermo Fisher as a global leader in COVID-19 testing and leverage our pharma services leadership to support the development and production of therapeutics and vaccines. At the same time, we continued to execute our growth strategy, developing new products and capabilities across our businesses that will position us well for years to come."
Casper added, "I'm very proud of what we've accomplished so far this year. Our performance demonstrates the strength of our company, the talent and sheer determination of our teams, and the scale of our role in helping customers and governments navigate these unprecedented times."
Second Quarter 2020
Revenue for the quarter grew 10% to $6.92 billion in 2020, versus $6.32 billion in 2019. Organic revenue growth was 11% and currency translation decreased revenue by 1%.
GAAP Earnings Results
GAAP diluted EPS in the second quarter of 2020 increased 5% to $2.90, versus $2.77 in the same quarter last year. GAAP operating income for the second quarter of 2020 was $1.39 billion, compared with $1.50 billion in the year-ago quarter. GAAP operating margin was 20.1%, compared with 23.7% in the second quarter of 2019. GAAP results for the second quarter of 2019 reflect a gain on the sale of the company's Anatomical Pathology business in June 2019.
Non-GAAP Earnings Results
Adjusted EPS in the second quarter of 2020 increased 28% to $3.89, versus $3.04 in the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted operating income for the second quarter of 2020 grew 26% compared with the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating margin increased to 27.0%, compared with 23.5% in the second quarter of 2019.
Segment Results
Management uses adjusted operating results to monitor and evaluate performance of the company's four business segments, as highlighted below. Since these results are used for this purpose, they are also considered to be prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Life Sciences Solutions Segment
In the second quarter of 2020, Life Sciences Solutions Segment revenue was $2.60 billion, compared with revenue of $1.71 billion in the second quarter of 2019. Segment adjusted operating margin was 47.4%, versus 35.6% in the 2019 quarter.
Analytical Instruments Segment
Analytical Instruments Segment revenue was $1.05 billion in the second quarter of 2020, compared with revenue of $1.32 billion in the second quarter of 2019. Segment adjusted operating margin was 12.9%, versus 21.6% in the 2019 quarter.
Specialty Diagnostics Segment
Specialty Diagnostics Segment revenue was $0.99 billion in the second quarter of 2020, compared with revenue of $0.94 billion in the second quarter of 2019. Segment adjusted operating margin was 21.6%, versus 25.7% in the 2019 quarter. The company sold its Anatomical Pathology business at the end of June 2019.
Laboratory Products and Services Segment
In the second quarter of 2020, Laboratory Products and Services Segment revenue was $2.79 billion, compared with revenue of $2.63 billion in the second quarter of 2019. Segment adjusted operating margin was 10.1%, versus 13.1% in the 2019 quarter.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EPS, adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin, which exclude certain acquisition-related costs, including charges for the sale of inventories revalued at the date of acquisition and significant transaction costs; restructuring and other costs/income; and amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. Adjusted EPS also excludes certain other gains and losses that are either isolated or cannot be expected to occur again with any predictability, tax provisions/benefits related to the previous items, and the impact of significant tax audits or events. We exclude the above items because they are outside of our normal operations and/or, in certain cases, are difficult to forecast accurately for future periods. We also use a non-GAAP measure, free cash flow, which is operating cash flow, excluding net capital expenditures to provide a view of the continuing operations' ability to generate cash for use in acquisitions and other investing and financing activities. We believe that the use of non-GAAP measures helps investors to gain a better understanding of our core operating results and future prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts the company's performance, especially when comparing such results to previous periods or forecasts.
For example:
We exclude costs and tax effects associated with restructuring activities, such as reducing overhead and consolidating facilities. We believe that the costs related to these restructuring activities are not indicative of our normal operating costs.
We exclude certain acquisition-related costs, including charges for the sale of inventories revalued at the date of acquisition and significant transaction costs. We exclude these costs because we do not believe they are indicative of our normal operating costs.
We exclude the expense and tax effects associated with the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets because a significant portion of the purchase price for acquisitions may be allocated to intangible assets that have lives of 3 to 20 years. Based on acquisitions closed through the end of the second quarter of 2020, adjusted EPS for full-year 2020 will exclude approximately $3.23 of expense for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. Exclusion of the amortization expense allows comparisons of operating results that are consistent over time for both our newly acquired and long-held businesses and with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies.
We also exclude certain gains/losses and related tax effects, the impact of significant tax audits or events (such as changes in deferred taxes from enacted tax rate changes or the estimated initial impacts of U.S. tax reform legislation), which are either isolated or cannot be expected to occur again with any predictability and that we believe are not indicative of our normal operating gains and losses. For example, we exclude gains/losses from items such as the sale of a business or real estate, gains or losses on significant litigation-related matters, gains on curtailments of pension plans and the early retirement of debt.
We also report free cash flow, which is operating cash flow, excluding net capital expenditures to provide a view of the continuing operations' ability to generate cash for use in acquisitions and other investing and financing activities.
Thermo Fisher's management uses these non-GAAP measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, as the basis for measuring the company's core operating performance and comparing such performance to that of prior periods and to the performance of our competitors. Such measures are also used by management in their financial and operating decision-making and for compensation purposes.
The non-GAAP financial measures of Thermo Fisher's results of operations and cash flows included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for Thermo Fisher's results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in the accompanying tables. Thermo Fisher does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort items such as the timing and amount of future restructuring actions and acquisition-related charges as well as gains or losses from sales of real estate and businesses, the early retirement of debt and the outcome of legal proceedings. The timing and amount of these items are uncertain and could be material to Thermo Fisher's results computed in accordance with GAAP.
Conference Call
Thermo Fisher Scientific will hold its earnings conference call today, July 22, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. To listen, dial (877) 273-7122 within the U.S. or (647) 689-5496 outside the U.S. You may also listen to the call live on our website, www.thermofisher.com, by clicking on "Investors." You will find this press release, including the accompanying reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and related information, in that section of our website under "Financial Results." An audio archive of the call will be available under "Webcasts and Presentations" through Friday, August 28, 2020.
About Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding
$25 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 75,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
The following constitutes a "Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements about expected revenue growth and long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties relating to: the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; the need to develop new products and adapt to significant technological change; implementation of strategies for improving growth; general economic conditions and related uncertainties; dependence on customers' capital spending policies and government funding policies; the effect of economic and political conditions and exchange rate fluctuations on international operations; use and protection of intellectual property; the effect of changes in governmental regulations; and the effect of laws and regulations governing government contracts, as well as the possibility that expected benefits related to recent or pending acquisitions, including our pending acquisition of QIAGEN N.V., may not materialize as expected. Additional important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 28, 2020, which is on file with the SEC and available in the "Investors" section of our website under the heading "SEC Filings." While we may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, even if estimates change and, therefore, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to today.
Media Contact Information:
Karen Kirkwood
Phone: 781-622-1306
E-mail: karen.kirkwood@thermofisher.com
Website: www.thermofisher.com
Investor Contact Information:
Ken Apicerno
Phone: 781-622-1294
E-mail: ken.apicerno@thermofisher.com
Consolidated Statement of
Three Months Ended
June 27,
% of
June 29,
% of
(In millions except per share amounts)
2020
Revenues
2019
Revenues
Revenues
$
6,917
$
6,316
Costs and Operating Expenses:
Cost of revenues (c)
3,416
49.4
%
3,368
53.3
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses (d)
1,417
20.5
%
1,261
20.0
%
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
417
6.1
%
429
6.8
%
Research and development expenses
264
3.8
%
246
3.9
%
Restructuring and other costs (income), net (e)
12
0.2
%
(484)
-7.7
%
5,526
79.9
%
4,820
76.3
%
Operating Income
1,391
20.1
%
1,496
23.7
%
Interest Income
8
60
Interest Expense
(137)
(181)
Other (Expense) Income, Net (f)
(9)
18
Income Before Income Taxes
1,253
1,393
Provision for Income Taxes (g)
(97)
(274)
Net Income
$
1,156
16.7
%
$
1,119
17.7
%
Earnings per Share:
Basic
$
2.92
$
2.80
Diluted
$
2.90
$
2.77
Weighted Average Shares:
Basic
395
400
Diluted
398
403
Reconciliation of Adjusted
GAAP Operating Income (a)
$
1,391
20.1
%
$
1,496
23.7
%
Cost of Revenues Charges, Net (c)
2
0.0
%
5
0.1
%
Selling, General and Administrative Charges, Net (d)
42
0.6
%
36
0.6
%
Restructuring and Other Costs (Income), Net (e)
12
0.2
%
(484)
-7.7
%
Amortization of Acquisition-related Intangible Assets
417
6.1
%
429
6.8
%
Adjusted Operating Income (b)
$
1,864
27.0
%
$
1,482
23.5
%
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income
GAAP Net Income (a)
$
1,156
$
1,119
Cost of Revenues Charges, Net (c)
2
5
Selling, General and Administrative Charges, Net (d)
42
36
Restructuring and Other Costs (Income), Net (e)
12
(484)
Amortization of Acquisition-related Intangible Assets
417
429
Other Expense (Income), Net (f)
25
—
(Benefit from) Provision for
(104)
122
Adjusted Net Income (b)
$
1,550
$
1,227
Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings
GAAP EPS (a)
$
2.90
$
2.77
Cost of Revenues Charges, Net of Tax (c)
0.00
0.01
Selling, General and Administrative Charges,
0.08
0.07
Restructuring and Other Costs (Income),
0.03
(0.74)
Amortization of Acquisition-related Intangible Assets, Net of Tax
0.85
0.84
Other Expense (Income), Net of Tax (f)
0.05
0.00
(Benefit from) Provision for Income Taxes (g)
(0.02)
0.09
Adjusted EPS (b)
$
3.89
$
3.04
Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow
GAAP Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
$
1,886
$
1,294
Purchases of Property, Plant and Equipment
(269)
(220)
Proceeds from Sale of Property, Plant and Equipment
2
6
Free Cash Flow
$
1,619
$
1,080
Segment Data
Three Months Ended
June 27,
% of
June 29,
% of
(In millions)
2020
Revenues
2019
Revenues
Revenues
Life Sciences Solutions
$
2,602
37.6
%
$
1,710
27.1
%
Analytical Instruments
1,051
15.2
%
1,324
21.0
%
Specialty Diagnostics
988
14.3
%
943
14.9
%
Laboratory Products and
2,787
40.3
%
2,633
41.7
%
Eliminations
(511)
-7.4
%
(294)
-4.7
%
Consolidated Revenues
$
6,917
100.0
%
$
6,316
100.0
%
Operating Income and Operating Margin
Life Sciences Solutions
$
1,234
47.4
%
$
609
35.6
%
Analytical Instruments
135
12.9
%
286
21.6
%
Specialty Diagnostics
214
21.6
%
242
25.7
%
Laboratory Products and Services
281
10.1
%
345
13.1
%
Subtotal Reportable
1,864
27.0
%
1,482
23.5
%
Cost of Revenues Charges, Net (c)
(2)
0.0
%
(5)
-0.1
%
Selling, General and
(42)
-0.6
%
(36)
-0.6
%
Restructuring and Other (Costs) Income, Net (e)
(12)
-0.2
%
484
7.7
%
Amortization of
(417)
-6.1
%
(429)
-6.8
%
GAAP Operating Income (a)
$
1,391
20.1
%
$
1,496
23.7
%
(a)
"GAAP" (reported) results were determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).
(b)
Adjusted results are non-GAAP measures and, for income measures, exclude certain charges to cost of revenues (see note (c) for details); certain credits/charges to selling, general
(c)
Reported results in 2020 include $2 of accelerated depreciation on manufacturing assets to be abandoned due to facility consolidations. Reported results in 2019 include $5 of charges
(d)
Reported results in 2020 and 2019 include i) $42 and $37, respectively, of certain third-party expenses, principally transaction/integration costs related to recent/pending acquisitions and a divestiture.
(e)
Reported results in 2020 and 2019 include restructuring and other costs, net, consisting principally of severance, abandoned facility and other expenses of headcount reductions within several businesses
(f)
Reported results in 2020 include $27 of costs for the Qiagen acquisition, primarily for amortization of bridge loan commitments fees and entering hedging contracts, offset in part by $2 of gains from investments.
(g)
Reported provision for income taxes includes i) $102 and $(86) of incremental tax benefit (provision) in 2020 and 2019, respectively, for the pre-tax reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income; ii)
Notes:
Consolidated Statement of Income
Six Months Ended
June 27,
% of
June 29,
% of
(In millions except per share amounts)
2020
Revenues
2019
Revenues
Revenues
$
13,147
$
12,441
Costs and Operating Expenses:
Cost of revenues (c)
6,781
51.6
%
6,661
53.5
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses (d)
2,668
20.3
%
2,492
20.0
%
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
842
6.4
%
851
6.8
%
Research and development expenses
509
3.9
%
494
4.0
%
Restructuring and other costs (income), net (e)
50
0.4
%
(473)
-3.8
%
10,850
82.5
%
10,025
80.6
%
Operating Income
2,297
17.5
%
2,416
19.4
%
Interest Income
44
127
Interest Expense
(263)
(370)
Other Income, Net (f)
3
37
Income Before Income Taxes
2,081
2,210
Provision for Income Taxes (g)
(137)
(276)
Net Income
$
1,944
14.8
%
$
1,934
15.5
%
Earnings per Share:
Basic
$
4.91
$
4.84
Diluted
$
4.87
$
4.80
Weighted Average Shares:
Basic
396
400
Diluted
399
403
Reconciliation of Adjusted
GAAP Operating Income (a)
$
2,297
17.5
%
$
2,416
19.4
%
Cost of Revenues Charges (c)
4
0.0
%
11
0.1
%
Selling, General and Administrative Charges, Net (d)
48
0.4
%
47
0.4
%
Restructuring and Other Costs (Income), Net (e)
50
0.4
%
(473)
-3.8
%
Amortization of Acquisition-related Intangible Assets
842
6.4
%
851
6.8
%
Adjusted Operating Income (b)
$
3,241
24.7
%
$
2,852
22.9
%
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income
GAAP Net Income (a)
$
1,944
$
1,934
Cost of Revenues Charges (c)
4
11
Selling, General and Administrative Charges, Net (d)
48
47
Restructuring and Other Costs (Income), Net (e)
50
(473)
Amortization of Acquisition-related Intangible Assets
842
851
Other Expense (Income), Net (f)
39
(7)
Benefit from Income Taxes (g)
(202)
(3)
Adjusted Net Income (b)
$
2,725
$
2,360
Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings per Share
GAAP EPS (a)
$
4.87
$
4.80
Cost of Revenues Charges, Net of Tax (c)
0.01
0.02
Selling, General and Administrative Charges, Net of Tax (d)
0.10
0.09
Restructuring and Other Costs (Income), Net of Tax (e)
0.10
(0.72)
Amortization of Acquisition-related Intangible Assets, Net of Tax
1.67
1.64
Other Expense (Income), Net of Tax (f)
0.07
(0.01)
Provision for Income Taxes (g)
0.01
0.03
Adjusted EPS (b)
$
6.83
$
5.85
Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow
GAAP Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (a)
$
2,242
$
1,943
Purchases of Property, Plant and Equipment
(522)
(421)
Proceeds from Sale of Property, Plant and Equipment
6
12
Free Cash Flow
$
1,726
$
1,534
Segment Data
Six Months Ended
June 27,
% of
June 29,
% of
(In millions)
2020
Revenues
2019
Revenues
Revenues
Life Sciences Solutions
$
4,376
33.3
%
$
3,317
26.7
%
Analytical Instruments
2,152
16.4
%
2,646
21.3
%
Specialty Diagnostics
1,946
14.8
%
1,900
15.3
%
Laboratory Products and Services
5,517
42.0
%
5,146
41.4
%
Eliminations
(844)
-6.5
%
(568)
-4.7
%
Consolidated Revenues
$
13,147
100.0
%
$
12,441
100.0
%
Operating Income and
Life Sciences Solutions
$
1,909
43.6
%
$
1,170
35.3
%
Analytical Instruments
306
14.2
%
568
21.4
%
Specialty Diagnostics
450
23.1
%
484
25.5
%
Laboratory Products and Services
576
10.4
%
630
12.2
%
Subtotal Reportable Segments
3,241
24.7
%
2,852
22.9
%
Cost of Revenues Charges (c)
(4)
0.0
%
(11)
-0.1
%
Selling, General and Administrative Charges, Net (d)
(48)
-0.4
%
(47)
-0.4
%
Restructuring and Other (Costs) Income, Net (e)
(50)
-0.4
%
473
3.8
%
Amortization of
(842)
-6.4
%
(851)
-6.8
%
GAAP Operating Income (a)
$
2,297
17.5
%
$
2,416
19.4
%
(a)
"GAAP" (reported) results were determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).
(b)
Adjusted results are non-GAAP measures and, for income measures, exclude certain charges to cost of revenues (see note (c) for details); certain credits/charges to selling, general and
(c)
Reported results in 2020 include $2 of charges to conform the accounting policies of a recently acquired business with the company's accounting policies and $2 of accelerated depreciation
(d)
Reported results in 2020 and 2019 include i) $48 and $48, respectively, of certain third-party expenses, principally transaction/integration costs related to recent/pending acquisitions and
(e)
Reported results in 2020 and 2019 include restructuring and other costs, net, consisting principally of severance, abandoned facility and other expenses of headcount reductions within
(f)
Reported results in 2020 include $44 of costs for the Qiagen acquisition, primarily for entering hedging contracts and amortization of bridge loan commitments fees, and $1 of net charges for
(g)
Reported provision for income taxes includes i) $206 and $16 of incremental tax benefit in 2020 and 2019, respectively, for the pre-tax reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net
Notes:
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (unaudited)
June 27,
December 31,
(In millions)
2020
2019
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
5,818
$
2,399
Accounts receivable, net
4,478
4,349
Inventories
3,648
3,370
Other current assets
1,831
1,775
Total current assets
15,775
11,893
Property, Plant and Equipment, Net
4,887
4,749
Acquisition-related Intangible Assets
13,170
14,014
Other Assets
2,061
2,011
Goodwill
25,700
25,714
Total Assets
$
61,593
$
58,381
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current Liabilities:
Short-term obligations and current maturities of long-term obligations
$
675
$
676
Other current liabilities
5,338
5,521
Total current liabilities
6,013
6,197
Other Long-term Liabilities
5,067
5,433
Long-term Obligations
20,638
17,076
Total Shareholders' Equity
29,875
29,675
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
61,593
$
58,381
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (unaudited)
Six Months Ended
June 27,
June 29,
(In millions)
2020
2019
Operating Activities
Net income
$
1,944
$
1,934
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
1,148
1,126
Change in deferred income taxes
(318)
(392)
Gain on sales of businesses
—
(505)
Other non-cash expenses, net
202
144
Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions and disposition
(734)
(364)
Net cash provided by operating activities
2,242
1,943
Investing Activities
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(3)
(1,686)
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(522)
(421)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
6
12
Proceeds from sale of business, net of cash divested
—
1,126
Other investing activities, net
—
19
Net cash used in investing activities
(519)
(950)
Financing Activities
Net proceeds from issuance of debt
3,464
—
Repayment of debt
(2)
(3)
Net proceeds from issuance of commercial paper
383
1,895
Repayment of commercial paper
(387)
(1,855)
Purchases of company common stock
(1,500)
(750)
Dividends paid
(163)
(144)
Net proceeds from issuance of company common stock under employee stock plans
125
122
Other financing activities, net
(121)
—
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
1,799
(735)
Exchange Rate Effect on Cash
(107)
(61)
Increase in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
3,415
197
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period
2,422
2,117
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Period
$
5,837
$
2,314
Free Cash Flow (a)
$
1,726
$
1,534
(a)
Free cash flow is net cash provided by operating activities less net purchases of property, plant and equipment.