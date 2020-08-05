RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: THMO), a market leader in automated cell processing tools and services in the cell and gene therapy field, today announced that the Company will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 and provide a corporate strategic update on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 after the close of trading.  A conference call and webcast will follow at 1:30 p.m. PT/ 4:30 p.m. ET.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-844-889-4331 (domestic), 1-412-380-7406 (international) or 1-866-605-3852 (Canada). To access a live webcast of the call, please visit: https://thermogenesis.com/investors/news-and-events/events-webcasts.

A webcast replay will be available on ThermoGenesis' website for three months by visiting the Investor page of the Company's website at www.thermogenesis.com.

About ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc.
ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. develops, commercializes and markets a range of automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The Company currently markets a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally-closed CAR-TXpress™ platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market. For more information about ThermoGenesis, please visit: www.thermogenesis.com.

Company Contact:
Wendy Samford
916-858-5191
ir@ThermoGenesis.com

Investor Contact:
Paula Schwartz, Rx Communications
917-322-2216
pschwartz@rxir.com

