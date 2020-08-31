RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: THMO), a market leader in automated cell processing tools and services in the cell and gene therapy field, today announced management's participation in the following investor conferences in September.
- September 1-4: LD Micro 500. Chris Xu, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of ThermoGenesis, will present a company overview at this virtual conference on Wednesday, September 2, at 5:00 pm ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the ThermoGenesis website at: https://ThermoGenesis.com/investors/news-and-events/events-webcasts.
An archived replay will be available for a period of 90 days after the conference.
- September 14-16: H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference. Jeff Cauble, Chief Financial Officer of ThermoGenesis, will present a company overview at this virtual conference on Tuesday, September 15, at 12:00 pm ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the ThermoGenesis website at: https://ThermoGenesis.com/investors/news-and-events/events-webcasts.
An archive replay will be available for a period of 90 days after the conference.
About ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc.
ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The Company currently markets a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally-closed CAR-TXpress™ platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market. For more information about ThermoGenesis, please visit: www.thermogenesis.com.
