- Positive top-line results show upadacitinib (15 mg and 30 mg) plus topical corticosteroids (TCS) met the co-primary endpoints and all secondary endpoints in adult and adolescent patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis versus placebo plus TCS[1] - Safety results were consistent with the other two studies in the Phase 3 program for atopic dermatitis[1-3] - RINVOQ, a selective and reversible JAK inhibitor discovered and developed by AbbVie, is currently approved for moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis and continues to be evaluated across multiple immune-mediated inflammatory diseases[1,4-11]