TOLEDO, Ohio, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) today announced that its Chairman and CEO, Thomas J. DeRosa, will present the Company's long-term plan at CECP's (Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose) 8th CEO Investor Forum on Monday, February 24th in Manhattan. CECP is a CEO-led coalition of more than 200 of the world's largest corporations representing $7 trillion in annual revenues, $21.2 billion in social investment, 14 million employees, 23 million hours of employee engagement, and $15 trillion in assets under management. Other participants in the CEO Investor Forum will include Alex Gorsky, Chairman and CEO of Johnson & Johnson, David Abney, CEO of UPS, André Calantzopoulos, CEO of PMI, and Scott G. Stephenson, Chairman, President and CEO of Verisk Analytics.
CECP's CEO Investor Forum is a platform for CEOs of leading companies to present their long-term plans to institutional investors. The audience attracts over 200 institutional investors that typically represent over $25 trillion in assets under management. A link to a live web stream can be found here - Welltower CEO Investor Forum Presentation.
"As Welltower enters its 50th year, it is an honor for me to have been selected by CECP to present our long-term plan at this prestigious gathering of corporate leaders and major institutional investors," said DeRosa. "In line with CECP's mission, Welltower is addressing societal challenges by delivering a built environment better capable of managing the health and wellness needs of at-risk populations including seniors."
Since the CEO Investor Forum began, more than 30 CEOs have either delivered or committed to deliver long-term plan presentations, representing over $2 trillion in market capitalization. In September 2018, CECP and Professor George Serafeim of Harvard Business School and KKS Advisors, published a report, The Economic Significance of Long-Term Plans, which offers a preliminary analysis of the positive impact quality long-term presentations can have on the market's reaction to CEO engagement.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower®, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. More information is available at welltower.com.
About CECP
Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose® (CECP) is a CEO-led coalition that believes that a company's social strategy — how it engages with key stakeholders including employees, communities, investors, and customers —determines company success. Founded in 1999 by actor and philanthropist Paul Newman and other business leaders to create a better world through business, CECP has grown to a movement of more than 200 of the world's largest companies that represent $6.6 trillion in revenues, $21.2 billion in social investment, 14 million employees, 23 million hours of employee engagement, and $15 trillion in assets under management. CECP helps companies transform their social strategy by providing customized connections and networking, counsel and support, benchmarking and trends, and awareness building and recognition.