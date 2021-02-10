SUMTER, S.C., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For decades, Thompson Industrial Services has made the safety of its team members the first priority on every project. In recent years, that commitment has reached a new level with the implementation of their SIF-Prevention safety program, which is both mindset and data driven.
By shifting their focus to concentrating on preventing Serious Injuries and Fatalities (SIFs), Thompson ended the year with zero SIF actuals, meaning zero lost time incidents. This was the outcome of a top-to-bottom mindset and cultural shift, as well as a significant change in their methodology within SafetyNet, a technology tool that collects, compiles, and analyzes very large amounts of data from each job. Employees complete thousands of observations to identify and assess high risk tasks. Management at multiple levels within Thompson then assesses this data to inform new strategies, initiatives, and technology enhancements to maximize layers of protection and keep employees safer and more effective than ever.
In 2020, Thompson Industrial Services reported their lowest Total Incident Rate (TIR) of 0.11. This number, used by OSHA to indicate safety incidents over the course of a year, is the result of a calculation based on the total number of hours worked by all employees of the company. Thompson's 0.11 TIR for 2020 is remarkably low, and reflects the success of the company's adoption of SIF-prevention and vigorous use of pre-job assessments to mitigate safety risks on every job.
Thompson is also proud to report zero Serious Injury and Fatality (SIF) incidents overall, plus zero hydroblast incidents in 2020. This was the result of a deliberate and intense focus on identifying potential hazards and mitigating those hazards through multiple levels of strategies.
"We are addressing every 'near miss' incident as an actual incident in order to prevent future SIF events from occurring. By identifying the root causes, taking action, and having thoughtful safety conversations around all types of incidents, we are proactively ensuring our systems and procedures are good, not lucky," says Dean Kuhlman, Director of Safety and Quality for Thompson Industrial Services.
The automation of many services, using remotely controlled positioners rather than manual applications, was an enormous factor in avoiding SIF incidents in 2020.
In fact, Thompson was able to double its use of automation compared to 2019's activities, and they have committed to even further automation growth in 2021. This increased reliance on technology to perform precise, efficient, and safe hydroblasting and other actions promises to continue the company's commitment to safety on the job, not only for its own employees but also for the employees of its clients.
