Physician peers across Richmond voted SGF Richmond's Michael Edelstein, M.D., Erika Johnston-MacAnanny, M.D., and Anish Shah, M.D., M.H.S., as Top Docs for Infertility in 2022.
RICHMOND, Va., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) is proud to announce that Michael Edelstein, M.D., Erika Johnston-MacAnanny, M.D., and Anish A. Shah, M.D., M.H.S., have been named among Richmond Magazine's 2022 Top Doctors for Infertility list. The 2022 Top Docs list, representing 489 top doctors, is compiled by best-in-care nominations in 97 health specialty categories.
"Being recognized by Richmond Magazine among so many esteemed physicians is an incredible honor," reflects Dr. Johnston-MacAnanny, who serves as SGF Richmond's Medical Director. "The recognition alongside my fellow physicians at SGF Richmond is an excellent testament to our patient-focused, cutting-edge fertility care."
SGF Richmond, the largest fertility center in the Richmond metro area, provides a full range of diagnostic and treatment options complete with a premier IVF laboratory to help individuals and couples achieve their family-building goals. The regional practice offers two convenient offices in Richmond – Stony Point and Henrico Doctors' – Forest.
"I am grateful for the recognition as a Richmond Top Doc, as this distinction is also a reflection of SGF Richmond's mission to provide more affordable access to top-notch fertility care," shares Dr. Edelstein. "SGF's patient-centered approach to care aims to ensure fertility treatments are accessible and affordable through innovative financial programs."
SGF Richmond proudly offers the Shared Risk 100% Refund Program. This exclusive program provides patients with the opportunity to pay a fixed amount for up to six fresh IVF or donor egg cycles and any subsequent frozen embryo transfers (FETs). Of the total Shared Risk 100% Refund Program participants, 82 percent take home a baby, and the rest receive a full refund to use for other family-building options.
"I'm humbled to be recognized by Richmond Magazine as a Top Doctor for infertility and thank my patients for trusting me with their care," shares Dr. Shah, who serves as the Practice Director for SGF Richmond. "It's important for patients to know that they are part of the process, and I will be there for them every step of the journey."
For people struggling to conceive, it may be time to consult a fertility specialist. Contact the SGF New Patient Center at 1-888-761-1967 or complete a brief online request form to schedule a virtual consult with an SGF physician. A virtual consult is the first step toward pursuing a pregnancy with the help of SGF.
About Shady Grove Fertility (SGF)
SGF is a leading fertility and IVF center of excellence with more than 100,000 babies born and 5,000+ 5-star patient reviews. With 47 locations, including new locations in Colorado and Norfolk, VA, as well as throughout CO, FL, GA, MD, NY, PA, TX, VA, D.C., and Santiago, Chile, SGF offers patients virtual physician consults, delivers individualized care, accepts most insurance plans, and makes treatment affordable through innovative financial options, including 100% refund guarantees. More physicians refer their patients to SGF than any other center. SGF is among the founding partner practices of US Fertility, the largest physician-led partnership of top-tier fertility practices in the U.S. Call 1-888-761-1967 or visit ShadyGroveFertility.com.
