Zenni, the leading online eyewear retailer, announced three-time Call of Duty League™ Champion James “Clayster” Eubanks with the New York Subliners as its newest brand ambassador with an exclusive eyewear partnership. Clayster collaborated with Zenni to curate a collection of eight frames just for gamers that range in price from $29.95 to $49.95 and available at www.Zenni.com/Clayster. Zenni also unveiled the new Call of Duty League signature eyewear which also features styles for the 12 teams.