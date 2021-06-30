LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Three Windsor skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers in California announced today they are recipients of the 2021 Bronze - Achievement in Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL). The three centers are Windsor Elk Grove Care and Rehabilitation Center, Windsor Care Center of North Long Beach, and Windsor Post-Acute Center of Arvin.
Of the 1,200+ skilled nursing facilities in California, only 8 achieved a Bronze Quality Award, and Windsor accounted for 3 of them, or almost 40% of all buildings in the state.
"On behalf of the incredible staff at our buildings, we are honored to receive the prestigious Bronze Quality Award by AHCA/NCAL," says Heidi Capela, Chief Clinical Officer. "We live our mission daily to treat each and every resident with care and respect, and to provide the highest quality care as possible. These buildings exceeded expectations, especially during the challenges of the past year."
The award program has three levels: Bronze, Silver, and Gold. Providers begin the quality improvement process at the Bronze level, where they develop an organizational profile with fundamental performance elements such as vision and mission statements and key strengths and challenges. Bronze applicants must also demonstrate their ability to implement a performance improvement system.
"I applaud the resiliency of Windsor for taking this important step towards sustainable quality improvement while heroically protecting and caring for residents during one of the most challenging years in recent history," said the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Board of Overseers Chair Tammy Kelly. "I encourage Windsor to continue on its path to becoming among the best in the country."
The awards will be presented during AHCA/NCAL's 72nd Convention & Expo in National Harbor, Maryland right outside Washington, DC which will be held from October 10-13, 2021.
About Windsor:
Windsor skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers provide advanced clinical programs in a warm and compassionate environment. From state-of-the-art therapies and preventative interventions for common medical conditions, to customized, patient-specific care plans, Windsor delivers consistent clinical expertise that minimizes hospital readmissions and promotes speedy recovery and discharge. Windsor employs professionals that provide nursing, therapeutic, sub-acute and rehabilitation care. For more information, please contact 310-854-8424.
