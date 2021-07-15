THRIVE

THRIVE

 By Thrive

NAPLES, Fla., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Experienced healthcare strategy, finance, and organizational improvement firm Franz Strategic Solutions has launched its new business venture THRIVE (http://www.thriveandachieve.com). Focusing on hospitals and healthcare systems, Federally Qualified Health Centers, and social service agencies; THRIVE integrates strategy, operations, technology, finance, and patient/client services to deliver comprehensive solutions crossing all aspects of an organization's business structure. THRIVE develops targeted programs for underserved communities including Medicaid, uninsured, and those whose well-being is compromised due to lack of access to healthcare and social services. 

William Franz, the Founder of THRIVE states, "When providing healthcare to the underserved you not only have to focus on medical care, but also the conditions of the environments in which people live, learn, work, play, worship, and age. Many times, these social determinants of health are the root cause of acute and chronic illness. By digging deep and bringing healthcare and social services together, high quality health outcomes can be achieved within a financially sustainable model."

THRIVE has strategically partnered with RDI Healthcare to bring integrated technology and workflow solutions. Chuck Hutchings, RDI Healthcare's Lead Strategist for the partnership states, "RDI Healthcare is thrilled to be partnering with THRIVE as we have parallel visions for successful client outcomes which allow for expanded servicing of patient needs. This is the core of our relationship." Mr. Hutchings adds, "Hospital systems, FQHCs, and provider entities have all experienced financial and operational success in past engagements with RDI and Mr. Franz. We look forward to sharing these successes and hearing your Mission and Vision during these changing healthcare times."

Best-in-class Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) are working with THRIVE to ensure that the best solutions are developed for each client. These SMEs include Adam Middleton, who provides a focus on practice viability and profitability and Walt Peters, with extensive experience in the areas of occupational health and safety, management systems (ISO), and security.

For more information contact:

Christine Grandjean

(239) 250-1202

314453@email4pr.com 

www.thriveandachieve.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thrive-launched---improving-healthcare-delivery-to-the-underserved-301334102.html

SOURCE Thrive

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.