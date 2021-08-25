Sacramento, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thrive Sacramento, an eating disorder treatment center, opens in Sacramento. Thrive offers specialized care in eating disorder treatment with family-based programming.
Led by a team of eating disorder treatment specialists, the targeted programs help clients and their families find intrinsic healing by empowering family members to help their loved ones heal from an eating disorder and reach recovery together.
"We believe in a team approach at Thrive and that includes family members," said Tony Paulson, Ph.D., Thrive Sacramento Clinical Director. "We build a community around each client that will support and allow for healing."
With two programs, Thrive treats adults and adolescents struggling with eating disorders and their family members through a family intensive outpatient program.
For adolescents, the family intensive outpatient program (FIOP) is tailored to adolescents and their families. The program begins with two days of intensive treatment and education followed by individual therapy, family therapy, psychoeducation, and clinical support for nine to twelve months. Only one family is in the program at any given time, ensuring that clients have the privacy and individual attention favorable to foundational healing. The program can be beneficial for individuals beginning recovery, currently receiving care, or transitioning from a higher level of care.
For adults, the intensive outpatient program (IOP) is a 20-day treatment program that provides stabilization, guidance, and momentum for lasting recovery. Clients and their families develop a clear understanding of their path to recovery during the program and on completion, Thrive ensures a seamless transition to outpatient care.
A multidisciplinary team approach by Thrive is used to collaborate on treatment that fosters a well-rounded recovery. The team includes therapists, psychiatrists, primary care providers, nutritionists, and mindful movement specialists.
Thrive Sacramento is one of the newest locations for Thrive Wellness –– a company dedicated to keeping the soul of behavioral healthcare alive while also bringing integrated care to individuals across the country. Other locations include Thrive Reno in Nevada and Thrive Waco in Texas.
Thrive currently accepts many major health insurance plans and also does single case agreement payments.
The newest Thrive location at 601 University Ave. #280 Sacramento, CA 95825. To schedule your first intake, or to inquire further about the clinic's services, call 916-431-0860 or email sacramento@thrivehere.com.
About Thrive Sacramento: Thrive Sacramento a holistic, all-inclusive treatment center home with a dedicated team of specialists committed to the emotional, physical and behavioral health of each client. Thrive Wellness specializes in empowering and treating individuals struggling with eating disorders, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorders, depression and more. For more information on the clinic and its services, visit thrivehere.com/thrive-wellness-sacramento.
